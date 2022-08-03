U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.25
    +15.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,488.00
    +123.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,973.75
    +49.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.00
    +11.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.49
    -0.93 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    -8.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    -0.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +0.58 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1250
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,376.96
    +628.07 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.53
    +15.71 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.97
    +0.86 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Schneider Electric ranks #1 for third consecutive year in the Gartner® Supply Chain Top 25: Europe Top 15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Schneider Electric SE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBGSF
  • SBGSY

Rueil-Malmaison (France), August 3 2022Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, has ranked first in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25: Europe Top 15, retaining its position for three consecutive years.

This latest recognition follows last month’s announcement that the company had ranked second in the Gartner global ranking, and showcases the best practices of Europe’s Top 15 company supply chains for 2022 in conjunction with The Gartner Supply Chain Global Top 25 for 2022.

“We think this latest recognition from Gartner and our peers is particularly meaningful given the highly volatile and disruptive environment supply chains have faced over the last year,” said Stéphane Poittevin, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain Europe, Schneider Electric “Our commitment to our customers and the planet compels us to continue to invest in our supply chain for greater resilience and sustainability.”

Sustainability is at the core of Schneider’s purpose and mission, and the first pillar in its supply chain strategy, STRIVE (Sustainable, Trusted, Resilient, Intelligent, Velocity and Efficiency). Now in its second year, the company has accelerated its transformation toward becoming the most agile, innovative, planet and customer-centric supply chain.

Earlier this year, Schneider was recognized by Gartner in the Power of the Profession™ Supply Chain Awards. for its Adaptive Machine Learning Driver ‘Self-Healing’ Supply Chain in the Process or Technology Innovation of the Year category. The Schneider platform optimizes performance-related parameters such as safety stock quantity, minimum order quantities, and lead times on a real-time basis through machine learning. This has resulted in savings of more than €100 million.

Earlier this year Schneider’s factory in Le Vaudreuil, France, was recognized as a Sustainability Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum – the second for Schneider Electric and only of only six worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.se.com

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and POWER OF PROFESSION are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gartner Top 25 Supply Chain

The Supply Chain Top 25 ranking comprises two main components: business performance and opinion. Business performance in the form of public financial and ESG (environmental, social, governance) data provides a view into how companies have performed in the past, while the opinion component offers an eye to future potential and reflects leadership in the supply chain community. These two components are combined into a total composite score.

Gartner analysts derive a list of companies from a combination of the Fortune Global 500 and the Forbes Global 2000. In an effort to maintain the list of companies evaluated at a manageable level, a general annual revenue threshold of $12 billion has been applied.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #SupplyChain #GartnerTop25

 


Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ might have to raise oil output so market doesn't overheat, Kazakhstan says

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ might have to raise oil production to avoid market overheating, OPEC+ member Kazakhstan said on Wednesday, as the group of oil producers meets amid U.S. pressure to add barrels to the market while most members have already exhausted their output potential. The market has been largely expecting OPEC+ to keep output steady or opt for a slight increase. Three OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday they still saw little chance for an output policy change when commenting on the Kazakh minister's statement.

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Oil Falls as OPEC+ Decision on Production Takes Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped before an OPEC+ meeting as traders wait to see whether the group will heed or snub a US call to boost crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsPelosi to Meet Taiwan Leader as China Opens Military DrillsWest Texas Intermediate f

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Google chief warns bloated staff of ‘real concerns’ over productivity

    CEO Sundar Pichai said productivity has fallen behind its targets considering its number of employees.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Face End of an Era as Sales Start to Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a decade, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. embodied China’s economic miracle, sustaining a dizzying pace of growth and approaching trillion-dollar valuations with splashy forays into every corner of the internet. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Te

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • The Downside Risk Of Tomorrow's OPEC+ Meeting

    Should OPEC+ fail to stimulate markets tomorrow, the downside risk associated with global oil demand destruction could send oil prices tumbling

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • BP profits triple as company fails to pass on petrol price cuts

    BP revealed a tripling of profits to almost £7bn as data showed the company has cut its petrol prices more slowly than rivals in a blow to millions of motorists.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • FedEx set to increase usage of automation in major deal with Northeastern tech business Berkshire Grey

    FedEx has announced the expansion of its partnership with Berkshire Grey, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers AI and robotics solutions to fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics businesses.