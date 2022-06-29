U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Schneider Electric recognized as the 2022 Microsoft Energy & Sustainability Partner of the Year

Schneider Electric SE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SBGSF
  • SBGSY

  • Schneider Electric received top honors out of over 3,900 submissions from over 100 countries across various categories

  • The award affirms Schneider Electric’s efforts in providing outstanding solutions and services to help customers move towards net-zero world

Rueil-Malmaison, France, 29 June 2022 - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has won the Energy & Sustainability 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Schneider was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for its innovative EcoStruxure™ software solutions provided to customers that were powered by Microsoft technology, including Azure Cloud and Dynamics 365.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Out of over 3,900 submissions from more than 100 countries across various categories, Schneider Electric was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in energy and sustainability.

In 2021, Schneider’s EcoStruxure solutions helped customers reduce their carbon emissions by 84 million tonnes which amount to 347 million tonnes saved or avoided since 2018. These solutions are powered by the most advanced evolution of Microsoft Azure, helping customers achieve their energy and sustainability objectives through the power of electric and digital solutions.

Olivier Blum, Executive Vice-President Energy Management at Schneider Electric, said “Receiving the 2022 Microsoft Energy & Sustainability Partner of the Year Award is a great recognition of the collaborative impact we are making together, to tackle climate change. We are at a critical juncture. Unless immediate action is taken to reduce emissions, we will shortly pass the point of no return. Companies are central to avoiding this; however, alone the impact will not be enough. That is why collaborations such as the one between Schneider and Microsoft are needed to supercharge innovation efforts and create the technology which can turn the tide.”

Customers Schneider Electric has empowered, together with Microsoft, by delivering outstanding solutions and services include:

  • Green Data Center: When Microsoft sought an end-to-end solution to design, build and operate their data centers more efficiently, Schneider leveraged MTWO, RIB’s flagship cloud construction platform to integrate all inputs into a federated model. This allowed Microsoft to create a digital twin that delivered project speed and causality within the construction phase, driving more efficiencies with less rework and reduced waste.

Leading ESG by example in its ecosystem, Schneider Electric leveraged digital and electric technology in its own buildings:

  • IntenCity: Opened in 2021, Schneider’s flagship ‘Building of the Future’ is ten times more energy efficient than an average property, making it one of the world’s most efficient buildings. Spanning 26,000m2 and housing 1,500 employees, Schneider’s EcoStruxure solutions with Azure deliver building intelligence by collecting 60,000 data points every two minutes. This allows IntenCity to use predictive data for smart building management and energy flexibility, for maximum reliability and resiliency.

Schneider Electric and Microsoft have been working together for more than 30 years. The longevity and success continue to be fueled by a shared vision for energy efficiency and sustainability. The ability to accelerate progress comes from the unique expertise that both Microsoft and Schneider can bring, but it is the collaboration that will take sustainability efforts the extra mile.

“I am honored to announce Schneider Electric as the 2022 Microsoft Energy & Sustainability Partner,” said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “Schneider Electric were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees. We were extraordinarily impressed by the innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies as part of its EcoStruxure™ software solutions.”

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available HERE.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #PressRelease #EnergyManagement #Software #Sustainability #News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


