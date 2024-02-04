Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.5% to US$24.19 in the week after its latest yearly results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$5.5b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 4.2% to hit US$1.34 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Schneider National after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Schneider National's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$5.67b in 2024. This would reflect a credible 3.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 18% to US$1.11 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.44 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$26.69, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Schneider National at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$24.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Schneider National's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 6.3% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Schneider National.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.69, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

