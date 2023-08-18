Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.09

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) will pay a dividend of $0.09 on the 10th of October. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Schneider National's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Schneider National was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 8.1% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Schneider National Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $0.20 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. However, Schneider National's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Is Schneider National not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

