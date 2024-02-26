Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.095

The board of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.095 on the 9th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Schneider National's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Schneider National's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 51.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Schneider National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Schneider National's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Schneider National to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

Schneider National May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Schneider National's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.3% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Schneider National is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Schneider National that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

