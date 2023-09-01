Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.09

The board of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of October, with investors receiving $0.09 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Schneider National's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Schneider National's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 8.1% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Schneider National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Schneider National's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Schneider National has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Schneider National hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Schneider National's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Schneider National is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Schneider National is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. See if the 14 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

