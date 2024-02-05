Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.095

Schneider National, Inc.'s (NYSE:SNDR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.095 on 9th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Schneider National's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Schneider National was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 44.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Schneider National Is Still Building Its Track Record

Schneider National's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. Schneider National has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Schneider National's EPS has declined at around 2.3% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Schneider National's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Schneider National that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

