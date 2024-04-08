Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) shareholders have endured a 12% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) share price slid 14% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 28%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 12% over the last three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Schneider National had to report a 48% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 14% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Schneider National had a tough year, with a total loss of 12% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 28%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Schneider National , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

