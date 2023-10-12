Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Schnitzer Steel Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = US$17m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$342m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Therefore, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Schnitzer Steel Industries

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schnitzer Steel Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Schnitzer Steel Industries' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Schnitzer Steel Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.1% from 15% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Schnitzer Steel Industries' ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Schnitzer Steel Industries' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 24% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Schnitzer Steel Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Schnitzer Steel Industries isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.