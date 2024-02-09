Schoesler bill on liquor licenses gets green light in Wash. Senate

Feb. 9—A bill sponsored by Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, was approved by the Washington state Senate this week with a 47-2 vote and now goes to the House for consideration.

Schoesler's bill is aimed at helping restaurants, taverns and other businesses navigate the permitting process.

The bill was introduced after the longtime eastern Washington lawmaker heard about problems three small businesses in the 9th District experienced while trying to obtain state liquor licenses.

Sonny's Tavern and Grill in Washtucna, Mi Jalisco, a family owned Mexican restaurant, and the Ritzville Golf Course Cafe reported the issues.

"I watched two small, minority owned businesses struggle for three to eight months for a simple liquor license," Schoesler said prior to the vote, according to a news release. "Imagine, all you want to do is move your Mexican restaurant from one side of the community to the other. They've never done anything wrong, great people. Eight months to get their license."

Under the bill, applications for liquor licenses would be automatically approved if the state Liquor and Cannabis Board fails to issue a decision within 45 days of the request.

The proposal would allow the board an additional 30 days to issue a decision on an application, if it determines good cause for the extra time and issues a temporary license during the extended time process.

Town hall meetings scheduled

Schoesler is hosting a 9th District virtual town hall meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. For information on how to join the session, residents can contact Schoesler's office in Olympia at (360) 786-7620 or via email. Preregistration is required.

"I hope people in our district take time to join me on the night of the 21st to hear about what's been happening so far in Olympia during this year's legislative session," Schoesler said in a news release. "This Zoom town hall meeting will give people a chance to hear about the key issues this session, share their opinions and ask me questions."

Story continues

Next week, Reps. Joe Schmick and Mary Dye, who represent the 9th District, are also conducting a virtual town hall meeting. Their meeting is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The eastern Washington lawmakers will provide an update of the 2024 session and take questions from participants. Written questions can be submitted during the registration process.

During the town hall meeting, the 9th District lawmakers will discuss:

The six citizen initiatives now before the Legislature, including I-2117, which would repeal the state's carbon tax, and I-2124, which would allow workers to opt out of the WA Cares program and payroll tax.

Crises facing Washington, including housing affordability, the fentanyl drug problem, homelessness, and the lack of child care services.

Preregistration is required by going to http://tinyurl.com/09-LD-Schmick-Dye. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent about joining the webinar. Space is limited, so people are advised to register early for both events.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.