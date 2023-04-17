Scholar Rock Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:SRRK) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

It's not a stretch to say that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:SRRK) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 12.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Biotechs industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 11.5x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Scholar Rock Holding Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for Scholar Rock Holding as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Scholar Rock Holding's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Scholar Rock Holding would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 76%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 62% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 10.0% per year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 92% per year.

With this information, we find it concerning that Scholar Rock Holding is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Scholar Rock Holding's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It appears that Scholar Rock Holding currently trades on a higher than expected P/S for a company whose revenues are forecast to decline. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If the declining revenues were to materialize in the form of a declining share price, shareholders will be feeling the pinch.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Scholar Rock Holding you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Scholar Rock Holding, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

