SCHOLARS OF SUSTENANCE INDONESIA COLLABORATIONS

BALI, Indonesia , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to tackle the issues of food waste and food security in Bali and Indonesia, SOS Indonesia start the year 2022 with a number of collaborations with universities and organizations such as Bali Institute, Rip Curl School of Surf and IN2FOOD. SOS Indonesia builds on partnerships and collaborations to address the problem of global food waste while also giving millions of people the necessary nutrients. We put a lot of emphasis on educating and bringing awareness to the younger generations.

SOS Indonesia works with the Bali Institute to educate the next generation, including college and high school students from foreign institutions like Northern Oklahoma University, California State University, and Global Leadership Adventures. We discuss issues like hunger, food waste, and climate action at the workshops, and we introduce the SOS mission to address these challenges. We cook meals at our Rescue Kitchen together and discuss the process during the sessions. Following the lesson, we discuss some of Bali's "non-grammable parts," including areas with impoverished communities and landfill disposal. We all than went together to deliver the cooked meals to those areas.

SOS Indonesia provides an educational program with an environmental focus in honor of the International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem in collaboration with Rip Curl School of Surf. With students from California State University, we talked about the problem of food waste's harmful impacts on the environment and how it relates to the health of the marine ecosystem. University students visit the mangroves to clean them up after learning about their significance.

This year, SOS Indonesia celebrated the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's independence alongside children from the Klungkung Semara Putra and LKSA K400 Baith EL orphanages in partnership with IN2FOOD Project. Students from eight local and international universities, including Tampere University, Ghent University, Universitas Pembangunan Jaya, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan, Universitas Prasetya Mulya, Universitas Ma Chung, and Hotelschool The Hauge, join us in Klungkung to celebrate the Independence Day with a variety of entertaining traditional games, such as cracker eating. To liven up the celebration, the Semara Putra orphanage children perform a lovely song, and everyone can have fun with some face painting. University students gathered to cook at the SOS Office in Sanur before delivering the meals to the event at Semara Putra orphanage. The IN2FOOD initiative, an inter-disciplinary approach to fostering cooperative innovation in food waste management, aims to improve the capacity of Indonesian universities to address the country's food waste problems through research and education.

SOURCE SOS NC, Indonesia (Bali) and Thailand (Bangkok)

