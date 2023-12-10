Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 4.1%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Scholastic's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scholastic is:

5.5% = US$58m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.05.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Scholastic's Earnings Growth And 5.5% ROE

On the face of it, Scholastic's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.9% either. Despite this, surprisingly, Scholastic saw an exceptional 39% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Scholastic's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Scholastic fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Scholastic Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Scholastic is 36%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 64%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Scholastic is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Scholastic has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Scholastic has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

