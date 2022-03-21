U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Scholastic Names Cristina Juvier Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today announced Cristina Juvier has been named Chief People Officer. Based in New York, this new role for the company is designed to bring broad, strategic human resources leadership across Scholastic to best support employees. Ms. Juvier will lead Scholastic's human resources organization in the US as well as serve as a global resource to bring best practices to offices throughout the world with a focus on professional development and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives. Effective April 25, 2022, she will report to Scholastic President and CEO Peter Warwick. Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Lindsey Cotter, will newly report to Ms. Juvier.

Scholastic names Cristina Juvier as Chief People Officer
Scholastic names Cristina Juvier as Chief People Officer

"The timing is right for this new role as we build the company for growth in a rapidly changing marketplace and pivot towards new ways of working together cross-divisionally and globally," shared Mr. Warwick. "I'm eager for us all to learn from Cristina who is an experienced global executive and leader of transformative human resources functions. With her, we will forge the right people strategies, policies, and changes to enable Scholastic to deliver on its mission even more effectively in the future."

"People are at the heart of every business and I'm energized by all I've already learned about the passion of Scholastic employees," noted Ms. Juvier. "Particularly as we re-emerge from the pandemic, I look forward to supporting employees in our global transition to a 'new normal,' helping to build a growth-oriented organization, and ensuring professional growth and DEIB initiatives continue to move forward."

Most recently, Ms. Juvier served as Head of Human Resources at Reuters since 2019 and Head of Diversity & Inclusion for Thomson Reuters as a whole since 2021. In these roles, she was responsible for all aspects of human resources for the world's largest international multimedia news provider with 2500 journalists in over 200 locations around the world. Ms. Juvier began her career in corporate law and moved into human resources management while working for AIG, where she was in the Latin America division before moving to work on European and Emerging Markets business. She later came to New York as Head of Human Resources for the Chartis Latin America and Caribbean region and has also held leadership roles at Cablevision and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Ms. Juvier, a native Spanish speaker, holds her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center.

About Scholastic
For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com.

