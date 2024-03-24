Scholastic's (NASDAQ:SCHL) Dividend Will Be $0.20

The board of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 17th of June. The dividend yield is 2.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Scholastic's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Scholastic's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 51.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Scholastic Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.50 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Scholastic has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.6% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Scholastic Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Scholastic might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Scholastic stock.

