In-School Asthma Study Bolstered By Community Health Workers Aims To Improve Health Of Bronx Children

·6 min read

Montefiore-Einstein Clinician-Scientist Secures $4.2 Million National Institutes of Health Grant to Fund Community-Based Intervention

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new community-based approach to helping children manage their asthma symptoms will launch in up to 40 public, charter, and parochial schools across the Bronx, and enroll 416 students aged 4-12 years old. The five-year study, titled "Evaluation of the Asthma Management Program to Promote Activity for Students in Schools" (Asthma-PASS), is supported by a $4.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM). The research will be led by Marina Reznik, M.D., M.S., Vice Chair for clinical and community-based research, CHAM and Einstein, and professor of pediatrics at Einstein.

Montefiore (PRNewsfoto/Montefiore/Albert Einstein College of Medicine)
Montefiore (PRNewsfoto/Montefiore/Albert Einstein College of Medicine)

Montefiore-Einstein research shows the rate of asthma prevalence in the Bronx is as high as 25% in some neighborhoods, the highest rate of all New York City boroughs. The Bronx also has the highest overall rates of asthma hospitalizations and deaths, in New York.

"We developed Asthma-PASS in collaboration with Bronx elementary schools, parents of children with asthma, and community members, and then conducted a pilot study in four schools, which showed an increase in symptom-free days and children's physical activity—an important component of asthma management," said Dr. Reznik. "Our goal with the expanded study is to see if we can reduce asthma symptoms among high-risk urban school children."

The new cluster-randomized controlled trial will assign participating schools to either the Asthma-PASS intervention or the Asthma Management comparison group.

Schools randomized to Asthma-PASS will receive an asthma workshop for school personnel and hold an asthma awareness week where students will participate in hands-on activities, such as writing poems, making posters, and learning facts about asthma to reduce stigma about the disease and bring asthma awareness to everyone at the school. Asthma-PASS families will also work with a Community Health Worker (CHW) to address care coordination needs or concerns about physical activity.

All schools, regardless of their assigned group, will continue to offer ongoing classroom and school-based opportunities for physical activity. After students in Asthma-PASS schools complete the intervention and final assessment, children in the Asthma Management comparison schools will be offered asthma workshops and asthma awareness week activities. Additionally, children and caregivers enrolled in both groups will receive asthma education and COVID-19 support from a CHW. At the end of the study, researchers will assess outcomes for children in the Asthma-PASS group compared to the children in the Asthma Management comparison group.

"During the pilot Asthma-PASS study, we were blown away by the creative ways children learned and shared information about asthma during the awareness week," said Dr. Reznik. "We hope that all the students participating in the study will find it an engaging and enjoyable way to learn how to better manage their condition and improve their long-term health."

In prior research, Dr. Reznik and colleagues found that urban minority children with asthma face barriers to physical activity, including asthma-related stigma reported by children, parent/child fear of an asthma attack caused by physical activity, and lack of teacher confidence in assisting students with acute asthma. Asthma clinicians and researchers support physical activity for children with asthma as it is associated with decreased severity of asthma symptoms, as well as improved disease control and quality of life.

Another prior study led by Dr. Reznik showed that CHWs delivering home-based asthma education can decrease symptom days and reduce disparities in children's health outcomes. The new Asthma-PASS program combines both elements of the successful prior studies, aiming to enhance the support and outcomes for children with asthma and their families.

Dr. Reznik has dedicated her career to caring for patients with asthma in her clinic, but also to finding ways to improve the socioeconomic and environmental factors that influence children's asthma management. To date, she has conducted 10 community-based asthma interventions, enrolling approximately 3,000 children and/or caregivers and collaborating with several community-based organizations to create and assess practical, actionable ways to improve children's asthma, and reduce exacerbations and hospitalizations.

Grant details: NIH/NHLBI R61/R33 HL147908

About Montefiore Health System
Montefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2020-21 academic year, Einstein is home to 721 M.D. students, 178 Ph.D. students, 109 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2020, Einstein received more than $197 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit einsteinmed.org, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and view us on YouTube.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine Logo (PRNewsfoto/Albert Einstein College of Medicine)
Albert Einstein College of Medicine Logo (PRNewsfoto/Albert Einstein College of Medicine)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-school-asthma-study-bolstered-by-community-health-workers-aims-to-improve-health-of-bronx-children-301387899.html

SOURCE Montefiore Health System; Albert Einstein College of Medicine

