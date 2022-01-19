School Bags Market - 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with adidas AG & Crumpler PTY Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 48% of the growth will originate from APAC for the school bags market. China and Japan are the key markets for school bags in APAC. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The increase in the spending on education will facilitate the school bags market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The school bags market is expected to grow by USD 3.77 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 5.65% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in School Bags Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "School Bags Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

School bags market - Driver & Challenge

The school bags market is driven by innovations in materials and designs leading to product premiumization. However, factors such as rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of key School Bags Players with offerings:

The school bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as advertising to highlight the features and advantages of new products to compete in the market.

adidas AG - The company offers a wide variety of school bags such as ADIDAS MESSI KIDS BP 19 L Backpack, ADIDAS Built to Win 18 L Backpack, ADIDAS NA 8.5 L Backpack, and many more.

Crumpler PTY Ltd. - The company offers school bags such as Blockie, All-In Bag, Work on 13inch, Optimist, Idealist, and many more.

DELSEY - The company offers school bags such as an Ergonomic horizontal WPS trolley backpack, 2 compartments pencil case Roland Garros, 2-gussets ergonomic schoolbag, Ergonomic backpack 1 compartment, and many more.

Elecom Co. Ltd - The company offers a wide variety of school bags such as ELECOM off toco 2style backpack with camera storage with external dimensions- width 280 mm x depth 145 mm x height 400 mm.

Hermes International SA - The company offers school bags such as Jeux Dans La Jungle school bag with dimensions- L 33 x H 23 x D 8 cm

School Bags Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

School Bags Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

School Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Crumpler PTY Ltd., DELSEY, Elecom Co. Ltd, Hermes International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Quanzhou Dabao Light Industry Products Co. Ltd., Samsonite International SA, and Targus Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

