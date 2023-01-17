School bags market size to grow by USD 5.71 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global school bags market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.71 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global School Bags Market

Global school bags market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers LS150 Campus Collection Laptop Backpack, which has dedicated areas for laptop and tablet to keep the devices safe. It also has quick-access pockets at the front side, which can hold a variety of items, including keys, smartphone, or wallet.

adidas AG - The company offers Amplifier Festival Crossbody Bag, which comes in wipeable material and a compact design that includes a small zip pocket at the front side.

DELSEY - The company offers Isothermal Lunch Bag, which is equipped with a top handle, a trolley system, and a water-resistant pocket.

Dolce and Gabbana Srl - The company offers Camouflage Jacquard Hobo Bag, which features an adjustable and detachable tape strap with a metal ring.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global school bags market is fragmented, with the presence of leading global, regional, and local or domestic players. A few prominent vendors that offer school bags in the market are ACCO Brands Corp., adidas AG, BagsInBulk, Callaway Golf Co., Crumpler Ltd., DELSEY, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Elecom Co. Ltd., Hermes International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Quanzhou Dabao Light Industry Products Co. Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sumdex inc., Targus, United States Luggage Co. LLC, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, Vinci Brands LLC, and VIP Industries Ltd. and others.

Vendors compete on factors such as brand, price, innovation, and quality. They invest significantly in the infrastructure for manufacturing school bags and focus on brand building and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Vendors differentiate themselves based on factors such as regulatory compliance and innovation and offer products with varied features and applications.

Story continues

Global school bags market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global school bags market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online).

The offline segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Specialty distribution stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores generate revenue for the offline segment, which intensifies the competition. In addition, retailers are coming up with new businesses, wider collections, and pricing and retail strategies to survive in the competition. Offline retailers are also expanding their stores in local and regional markets to boost sales. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global school bags market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global school bags market.

APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the school bags market in the region. China is a key manufacturer of school bags and spends significantly on premium and high-quality schooling and stationery products. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the spending on education in countries such as China, Japan, and India will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global school bags market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Innovations in materials and designs leading to product premiumization are driving the growth of the market. Customers prefer school bags that have multiple functionalities such as carrying laptops and tablets. Innovative products such as trolley school bags release the pressure on users' shoulders. Moreover, key players are focusing on new designs and patterns to attract more customers. Therefore, the use of innovative materials is estimated to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Key trends – The increasing demand for school bags made of environment-friendly materials is a key trend in the market. Governments and various agencies have raised concerns regarding hunting, which has restricted the supply of leather. Hence, manufacturers are phasing out the use of harmful PVC in their products. For instance, Targus offers eco-friendly bags such as a 15.6" Spruce EcoSmart Checkpoint-Friendly Backpack. Thus, the high demand for bags made of environment-friendly materials will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market. The leather manufacturing process is expensive. Moreover, the cost of production has increased due to the rise in labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices in developing countries, which reduces the profit margins of manufacturers. Moreover, as the market is highly competitive, vendors are unable to increase the prices of end products. Thus, the fluctuating raw material and labor expenses are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this school bags market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the school bags market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the school bags market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the school bags market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of school bags market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The size of the school furniture market in North America is expected to increase by USD 288.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.88%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (seating, storage, lab equipment, and other furniture) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

The school stationery supplies market size is expected to increase by USD 10.8 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.11%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (paper products, computer and daily use, and writing instruments) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

School Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 139 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., adidas AG, BagsInBulk, Callaway Golf Co., Crumpler Ltd., DELSEY, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Elecom Co. Ltd., Hermes International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Quanzhou Dabao Light Industry Products Co. Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sumdex inc., Targus, United States Luggage Co. LLC, VF Corp., Victorinox AG, Vinci Brands LLC, and VIP Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACCO Brands Corp.

10.4 adidas AG

10.5 DELSEY

10.6 Dolce and Gabbana Srl

10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

10.8 Nike Inc.

10.9 Samsonite International SA

10.10 Targus

10.11 VF Corp.

10.12 VIP Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global School Bags Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/school-bags-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-71-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301721099.html

SOURCE Technavio