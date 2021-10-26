U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

School Management System Market to Hit USD 8.5 Billion by 2025 at 17.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, US, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “School Management System Market information by Deployment Mode, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.7% to USD 8.5 billion by 2025.

Market Scope:
School management systems allow education leaders to drive success and stay ahead in the learning sector by helping them to adapt to regulatory changes and streamline operations by automating mundane and complex operational tasks. These solutions also help engage employees, parents, and students to exchange critical information and build valuable relationships.

Due to the recent coronavirus crises and following lockdown & social distancing mandates, there is a growing need for schools to adopt online school management software. Schools strive to not only move to a SaaS environment for finance, HR, and payroll but also increase their engagement with parents, provide more detailed reporting, and create more efficient, paperless administration systems. With the COVID 19 disruptions like to continue for a couple of years, the market is expected to garner significant traction worldwide in the years to come.

Dominant Key Players on School Management System Market Covered Are:

  • Skolaro (India)

  • Blackboard Inc (US)

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • Foradian Technologies (India)

  • Ellucian Company LP (US)

  • Hobsons (US)

  • PowerSchool (US)

  • Jenzabar Inc (US)

  • Capita SIMS (UK)

  • Instructure Inc (US)

  • Classter (Greece)

  • McGraw-Hill Education (US)

  • Schoology (US)

  • Cornerstone (US)

  • Knewton Inc. (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8398

Online school management software shares every school's vision for the next growth stage. These solutions complement the schooling business's mission and investments in reinforcing their commitment to service excellence for education.

Web-based management information systems offering a range of reporting and engagement tools are used by many people involved in a school, from data administrators and staff to students and parents. These modules manage every aspect of school administration, including admissions, academic reporting & tracking, examinations, wellbeing, communication, HR, and fee billing & accounting, helping them run efficiently.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
School Management System Market Drivers
School management solutions are rapidly being implemented across schools worldwide to manage their operations better while enhancing collaboration, productivity, and simplifying learning requirements. With technology advancements, educational institutions are rapidly transforming and adopting cloud-based software offering better accessibility to portal features.

Moreover, increasing investments by schools in deploying modern student & staff management and financial management solutions escalate the market growth. The proliferation of smart mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets and improving networking technologies like WiFi and broadband create substantial market demand.

Investments in cloud-based school management system infrastructure to gain enhanced control over the whole learning management gamut boost the market size. Notably, most advancements have been adopted by developed regions, such as the Americas and Europe.

On the other hand, the lack of human resources, financial constraints, limited customization options, and expertise are major challenges projected to impede the market's growth. Nevertheless, the rising demand for online school management solutions would support the market growth throughout the review period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on School Management System Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/school-management-system-market-8398

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
The School Management System market is segmented into components, applications, deployment modes, end-users, and regions. The component segment is bifurcated into solutions and services. The sub-segment service is categorized into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is further bifurcated into consulting & implementation services and training & development services.

The deployment mode segment is sub-segmented cloud and on-premise. The application segment is sub-segmented into administration management systems, academic management systems, learning management systems, and financial management systems.

The administration management system segment is further categorized into institute management, student management, staff management, library management, inventory, and transportation management system. Similarly, the financial management segment is further categorized into fee management, accounting management, and payroll management. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into schools, universities, community colleges, and others.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8398

Regional Analysis
North America dominates the global school management system market. The largest market growth attributes to the increasing adoption of school management system solutions & services and the early adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Besides, the increasing adoption of cloud-based learning management systems to improve operational efficiency drives the region's school management software market share. The presence of key technology providers in the region, such as Oracle Corporation, Ellucian Company LP, and Jenzabar, Inc., substantiates the market size.

Europe stands second in the global school management system market. The market growth is driven by the rising uptake of school management software and online school management software. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud-based deployment models in the region contributes to the growth of the School Management System market.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a profitable market for school management solutions globally. The surge in technology providers offering ERP-based solutions for universities, public & private schools, and management schools positively impacts the market growth.

With increasing numbers of schools looking to automate their operation management systems, the regional market demonstrates immense revenue growth opportunities. Furthermore, the proliferation of cloud technology, alongside the increasing strategic partnerships and investments by players operating in the region, influences the market growth.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8398

COVID-19 Impact on the Global School Management System Market
The onset of the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the school management system market positively. Lockdown, physical distancing mandates, and safety protocols imposed to control the spread of COVID 19 forced schools worldwide to adopt online learning/virtual class setup. This, as a result, increased the adoption of online school management solutions to manage the whole gamut.

Remote schooling mandates demonstrated the importance of an online school management system to manage the students, teachers, and classes in real-time and with accurate information.

With Covid-19 disruption expected to continue further, many schools identified the need to improve staff time, student attendance, and class scheduling processes. Resultantly, the online school management software market is expected to increase rapidly in all sizes of schools, witnessing rising school management system implementations.

Competitive Analysis
The school management system market witnesses significant product launches and implementations of several strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Industry leaders are making strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Oct. 20, 2020, IRIS Software Group, a leading software company, announced the acquisition of iSAMS, a leading, fully integrated, online school management platform to expand its education footprint in the UK, US, and international markets. IRIS, combined with its vast customer base, investment in cloud technology, and sector expertise, would iSAMS in the next phase of its growth.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


