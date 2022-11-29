School Pathways Launches Two-Way Integration with Zoom Meetings

New feature will help educators track synchronous instruction and live interaction in virtual and hybrid classrooms

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- School Pathways has created a two-way product integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. that allows schools to connect Zoom Meetings with their Synchronous Instruction and Live Interaction calendar in School Pathways' software. Once connected, the Zoom integration will automatically log student participation in online meetings.

The passage of Assembly Bills 130 and 167 in California mandated that Independent Study and virtual learning educators provide and track regular opportunities for synchronous instruction and live interaction. While state-specific, this requirement is indicative of an overall trend as online instruction becomes more enmeshed in education following the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Zoom is a leading platform for conducting online learning, School Pathways' new Zoom integration allows for streamlined tracking and cuts down the amount of time teachers have to spend logging virtual instruction meetings and participation. The integration also makes it easier to keep engagement tracking and re-engagement plans for students up to date.

Having piloted the School Pathways Zoom integration at Visions in Education, Director of Operations Michael Brubaker explains, "I believe that this new feature will really benefit schools, teachers, and students as they schedule and track Synchronous Instruction or daily Live Interaction."

"Teachers will benefit immensely from the simplicity and convenience of this Zoom integration," says School Pathways CEO Oliver Wreford. "Not only will this result in accurate AB 130 and AB 167 compliance and reporting, but it will also help educators engage with their students on a deeper level."

School Pathways is a California-based education software company with 20 years of experience in K-12 education. We provide solutions for virtual, hybrid, and independent study programs that simplify school operations and foster student success in a variety of learning environments.

In addition to a Student Information System better-built for non-traditional learning environments, we offer software that allows our clients to manage online learning agreements, student activity tracking, re-engagement communications, audit preparation, adult education, and more. For more information, please visit schoolpathways.com.

