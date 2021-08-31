U.S. markets closed

School Stationery Supplies Market witnesses Emergence of ACCO Brands Corp. and ADVEO France SAS as Key Market Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

School Stationery Supplies Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Education Services Industry - ACCO Brands Corp., ADVEO France SAS, and BIC Group will emerge as major school stationery supplies market participants during 2020-2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The school stationery supplies market is expected to grow by USD 15.12 bn during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the school stationery supplies market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Latest market research report titled School Stationery Supplies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the School Stationery Supplies Market report.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The school stationery supplies market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Industries:

Coding Bootcamp Market Report -The coding Bootcamp market size in the UK will grow up to USD 49.55 million at a CAGR of 15.89% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Digital Badges Market Report -The digital badges market in the education sector has the potential to grow by USD 199.44 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.63%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Market Participants Analysis

  • ACCO Brands Corp.- The company offers school product brands including Mead,

  • ADVEO France SAS - The company offers school supplies such as stationery and drawing and craft supplies under the brands Calipage and Plein Ciel.

  • BIC Group - The company offers school supplies.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/school-stationery-supplies-market-industry-analysis

School Stationery Supplies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The school stationery supplies market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography


The school stationery supplies market is driven by an emphasis on product premiumization. In addition, other factors such as growing emphasis on omnichannel retail are expected to trigger the school stationery supplies market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 3% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43722

The report also covers -

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Challenges

  • Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/school-stationery-supplies-market-witnesses-emergence-of-acco-brands-corp-and-adveo-france-sas-as-key-market-contributors17000-technavio-reports-301364609.html

SOURCE Technavio

