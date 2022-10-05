U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,776.41
    -14.52 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,250.19
    -66.13 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,103.39
    -73.01 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.48
    -19.29 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +1.36 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.50
    -10.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    20.54
    -0.56 (-2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    -0.0108 (-1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    +0.1560 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0153 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6440
    +0.4450 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,223.59
    +267.91 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.24
    -0.17 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

School vows it 'won't hide away' over online racist abuse

·4 min read

A primary school which was targeted by racist abuse online after a visit by the first minister will not quit social media, its head teacher has vowed.

Clare Harker made the pledge as police continue to investigate the comments directed at pupils of St Albert's in Pollokshields, Glasgow.

On Friday the school tweeted a picture of children with Nicola Sturgeon after an assembly on tackling climate change.

The image was then shared by the first minister and Glasgow Southside MSP.

But within hours a series of racist comments had been posted on social media.

On Monday Glasgow City Council said the "vile" abuse had been reported to Police Scotland as a hate crime.

Ms Harker later told BBC Scotland's The Nine how she became aware of the comments.

She said: "As I was relaxing on Friday night, after a very successful visit from our first minister, and celebrating what was a good day I was sent the first racist tweet that was put against our name online."

Asked for her reaction, Ms Harker said: "I have to be honest and say we are used to this.

"We are not used to it on the scale it has been on but in the 10 years I have been at St Albert's Primary School I am used to this happening and, certainly, this is the lived experience of most of our community."

'Safe space'

She said the school had an action plan in place before lessons started on Monday which included the creation of a "safe space" for children and parents affected by the abuse.

But Ms Harker said it did not include quitting social media.

She told the programme: "Our kids should be visible. They are successful, respectful, clever, creative.

"They should be as visible as all other schools in Scotland are."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the school last week
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the school on Friday

Ms Harker said social media was vital to get the school's messages out and highlight all the "wonderful things" going on in education.

She added: "We will be more creative about how we use images but, no, we will not be hiding away because that is what's happened to this community for many, many years and we have a very clear strategy to be visible for the excellence that is in Pollokshields."

The head teacher also thanked everyone who had supported the school since the abuse emerged.

On Saturday the first minister tweeted: "Every brilliant young person and every member of staff @StAlbertsG41 is worth a million and more of the vile racists who hurl abuse at them."

And over the weekend one local family used chalk to make a statement of support.

Ms Harker said: "There was hundreds of hearts all over the school really for us and the children to walk into, to know that they are loved.

"And they are loved by Scotland and beyond."

Fauzia Ahmed, chairwoman of the school's parent council, said everyone had been left shocked by the racist comments.

She said: "When the news came through we were all devastated, from the staff to the parents and some older children, like primary six, primary seven, even some P5s.

"We had such a good day and, all of a sudden, it has just vanished.

"All we can remember is just something not nice happening."

'We are not just going to sit quiet'

Ms Ahmed, whose youngest child is in primary three, said some pupils had been reduced to tears.

She added: "They can't believe that this it has happened to our school, such a good school, with so much diversity."

Ms Ahmed said the parents of older pupils struggled to explain what had happened.

But she added: "It was difficult but we have had a very good start to the week and our children have done so well in understanding what has happened and they are going to do something about it.

"We are not just going to sit quiet."

Fauzia Ahmed
Fauzia Ahmed, chair of the school's parent council, said the online abuse had left everyone associated with the school "devastated"

On Monday Glasgow City Council said it was working with groups to highlight Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Councillor Christina Cannon, the convener for education and equalities, said the online abuse was a "sickening reminder" of why everyone needed to stand up to hate crime.

She added: "Glasgow is proud to be an inclusive city enriched by its diversity.

"Our slogan is People Make Glasgow and that means all people. We do not tolerate hate crime and I encourage anyone who witnesses it or experiences it to report it either to the police or via a third party reporting centre."

And Police Scotland confirmed inquiries into the incident were continuing.

Supt Patrick Murphy said: "There is no place for these types of abusive posts and messages on social media platforms. I would ask anyone to report any offensive comments to Police Scotland on 101."

Recommended Stories

  • Knoxville apartments: Check out the 18 most in-demand places to live downtown

    From price to pet-friendliness, we break down 18 of downtown's most prominent apartment buildings to help you find your next home.

  • How Much Would You Pay to Find Love on an App?

    Paid tiers of dating apps are testing the limits, with monthly memberships that cost more than Netflix and $74.99 digital bouquets.

  • Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles

    Pterosaurs, the flying reptiles that thrived during the age of dinosaurs, achieved great size - some with wingspans like a fighter jet - and displayed striking anatomy including exotic head crests and a hugely elongated finger to support their wings. While the ancestry and early evolution of these creatures have long puzzled scientists, a fresh examination of remains found in Scotland of a small reptile that lived about 230 million years ago during the Triassic Period is helping shed light on the humble origins of pterosaurs, researchers said on Wednesday. They found that the reptile, called Scleromochlus taylori, is a close cousin of pterosaurs.

  • What to know about Herschel Walker's son Christian, who went viral for denouncing his dad

    Christian Walker is a conservative social media personality and podcast host whose father, businessman and college football legend Herschel Walker, is the Republican nominee running against Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in this year's midterm elections. Christian Walker's criticism was driven, he said, by the latest of Herschel Walker's scandals: On Monday night, the candidate denied a Daily Beast report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Of the Daily Beast story, Herschel Walker told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday: "It's a lie."

  • How to Watch All the James Bond Movies in Order and Where to Stream Them, From 'Dr. No' to 'No Time to Die'

    If you're looking for a film series to binge-watch in its entirety, where better to turn than the most iconic, enduringly popular big-screen franchise of them all? First appearing on the page in 1953, Ian Fleming's British Secret Service agent James Bond quickly became an international icon, ...

  • One of Elon Musk’s Exes Has Been Pushing Him to Buy Twitter Behind-the-Scenes

    After weeks of back and forth, and quite a long lull, it seems that Elon Musk will be owning Twitter. As you can imagine, people have thoughts (most of them being “what the hell?!”) However, despite the public telling him it’s not a good idea, it looks like Musk will own the social media platform, […]

  • Princess of Wales urges new mums to prioritise their health and take care of themselves

    The Princess of Wales has urged new mothers not to forget to look after themselves after giving birth, as she reminisces about her own three babies.

  • Supreme Court could roll back clean water protections

    The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Monday in a case that could significantly restrict the federal government’s ability to protect waterways from pollution.

  • Climate change isn’t only changing the weather, it’s changing our children

    NC advocate: The climate crisis is a mental health crisis, and our children are among the most vulnerable. | Opinion

  • 3 reasons why college enrollments are declining, according to Coursera's CEO

    College enrollments continue to drop in the U.S. as students seek alternatives to the traditional university experience.

  • R’Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss Texas USA, is crowned winner of Miss USA

    R’Bonney Gabriel, the first Filipino American Miss Texas USA, was crowned the winner of Miss USA. After being named the first Asian American to claim the Miss Texas USA title in December 2021, Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer, went on to defeat Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano and Miss Nebraska Natalie Pieper for the Miss USA title. Elle Smith, who holds the Miss USA 2021 title, crowned Gabriel at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, on Monday night.

  • Arrest made in LA election worker data theft

    Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday an arrest in connection with an investigation into the theft of personal data of election workers.

  • Teens steal, crash Maserati that owner left unlocked with keys inside, sheriff says

    Three teens found an easy vehicle to steal when they discovered an unlocked Maserati with the keys inside in a driveway in Florida early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

  • Exxon refinery lockout 'unlawful,' back pay sought by U.S. Labor Board

    The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said a 10-month lockout of workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Texas was an "unlawful" effort to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) representing the workers, according to a complaint issued on Monday. The NLRB asked an administrative law judge to issue back pay, among other remedies, to the more than 600 workers locked out of their jobs at Exxon's Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant between May 2021 and March 2022. Union refinery workers with at least four years experience nationally make over $41 per hour on average.

  • The Job Market Is a Problem for Harvard, Wharton, Other Top M.B.A. Programs

    Harvard Business School and other top business programs are reporting steep drops in applications as the hot labor market and the cost of the degrees are keeping would-be M.B.A.s on the job and out of their applicant pools. At Harvard, widely regarded as the nation’s top business school, M.B.A. applications fell by more than 15%. The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania recorded more than a 13% drop.

  • College students who got low grades complained about their ‘dismissive’ professor. Then NYU fired him.

    An organic chemistry professor at New York University was fired after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition against him.

  • U.S. senators ask Starbucks for information about union dealings

    Four U.S. Senators have asked Starbucks to disclose how much the coffee chain has spent on lawyers and consulting fees to counter the growing union membership at hundreds of its locations in the United States. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal, all Democrats, and independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, sent their request in a letter late Tuesday to Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz and its board of directors.

  • Texas inmate who fought prayer, touch rules to be executed

    A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in 2004. Prosecutors said Castro was taking the trash out from the store in Corpus Christi when Ramirez robbed him of $1.25 and stabbed him 29 times.

  • CEO of election software company arrested on personal-data theft charges

    The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on Los Angeles County poll workers.

  • Software CEO arrested for data theft

    The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for the alleged theft of workers' personal information.