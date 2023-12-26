Schools adopt new supervisor salary scale

Dec. 25—The Cumberland County Board of Education agreed to implement a new salary schedule in hopes of attracting applicants to two positions left open for more than a year.

"In the private sector and government, those salaries are much higher than what we currently offer," Director of Schools William Stepp said of the financial controller and human resources supervisor positions. "I'd like to follow this scale so we can be competitive and get the best people we can find out there."

The existing non-certified supervisor salary schedule begins at $55,000 and tops out at $76,221.31.

The board of education had granted Stepp the ability to offer a financial controller up to $75,000. There was no additional salary authorized for the human resources position.

Stepp said, "You gave me that as my ceiling."

Stepp recommended the board adopt a second non-certified supervisor salary schedule, initially developed as part of the 2022 salary study by Lean Frog Consulting. The non-certified supervisor B salary schedule starts with a salary of $65,000 and tops out at $90,079.73 after 15 years.

The school system does grant new hires credit for years of work experience applicable to their position, even if it was not from within the school system. For example, a human resources supervisor with 10 years of experiencing in that role at another school system, private entity or government agency could start at a salary of $80,795.

Sheri Nichols, 3rd District representative, asked, "We're not attracting anybody at $75,000?"

He compared the role to the county finance director position, paying around $97,000.

"And we are two-third of the county budget," Stepp said. The human resources position also serves the largest workforce in the county, he said, with more than 1,100 employees.

Stepp said they've had few applicants. In October, he said a finance controller had been hired but only stayed in the position for about a month. There were several who applied for the human resources position, but only one showed up for the interview and then declined the position.

Kim Bray, chief operating officer, has continued to handle human resources matters since being named COO last spring. She has also taken on the financial controller responsibilities following the departure of the past chief financial officer in October 2022.

She anticipated the school system would want a human resources supervisor with experience.

"I don't anticipate we would hire someone with zero experience. This is a big job," she said. "You need a little experience."

Stepp said there will not be an issue with the budget as the positions were budgeted and have been empty for half the fiscal year.

"I would prefer to adopt this because it is research-based," Stepp said of the salary schedule. "It's not something I made up."

Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, moved to approve the salary schedule, supported by Chris King, 6th District representative.

Anita Hale, 4th District representative, was concerned with implementing a new salary schedule for two central office staff.

"We're hiring positions in the central office and we still don't talk about the teachers. They're down there in the classrooms with the children every day, doing their jobs, with pay that is not even half as much as what we're offering these positions," Hale said.

Stepp said he would be proposing additional salary increases for teachers next year, the following year and the year after as the state is continuing toward a $50,000 minimum teacher salary.

"I am 100% pro teacher," Stepp said.

Stout said, "Those teachers and the staff need the human resources officer and the finance position. That directly affects them in their jobs. We want to make sure we get the right people in place across the board in the district. And we've got to make sure we're attracting good talent."

Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said, "When you're dealing with 1,000 employees, trying to keep everybody straight, it's an incredible job. They're very high on the organizational chart."

The motion passed 8-1 with Hale opposed.

In other business, the board approved the following items:

—Agreement with Easterseals Tennessee to provide behavioral services for the school system

—Budget amendment for the Innovative School Model grant, reallocating funds to specific budget lines

—Budget amendment recognizing $60,164 in additional federal funding to support the North Kids Club with the American Rescue Plan Act Childcare Stabilization Fund. Funds will go to bonus payments for staff and purchasing equipment, supplies and storage solutions

—Budget amendment moving $1,750 from indirect costs to regular instruction equipment in the Title V budget

—Budget amendment moving $25,000 in the Federal ARP homeless grant

—Budget amendment budgeting $36,604 in additional revenue in the federal high-quality instructional materials literacy implementation grant to pay for additional certified substitute teachers, non-certified substitute teachers, staff development and instructional supplies and materials

—$1,500 to support the Cumberland County High School cheer team in its appearance at national competition in February. Total cost of the trip is $30,000, and the team has already raised $10,000.

—Overnight and out-of-state travel for the CCHS cheer team to attend the National High School Cheer Competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL, Feb. 8-13

—Overnight field trip Dec. 8-9 for the CCHS band to attend the Honor Band Clinic at Cleveland Middle School and Feb. 1-3 to Gatlinburg for the Honor Band Clinic

—Overnight travel for the CCHS boys' soccer team to participate in the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament March 15-16 in Gatlinburg

—Overnight and out-of-state travel for the CCHS boys and girls basketball teams Dec. 26-Jan. 1 to Tampa, FL, to participate in a holiday tournament

—Overnight travel for the Pleasant Hill Elementary band to participate in the Honor Band clinic at Cleveland Middle School Dec. 8-9

—Overnight travel for the Stone Memorial High School band to attend the East Tennessee Honor Band clinic Feb. 1-2 in Gatlinburg

—Overnight travel for the SMHS tennis team to attend the Oakland High School Invitational Tournament April 5-6 in Murfreesboro

—Overnight travel for SMHS theater students Jan. 12-13 to visit Middle Tennessee State University

—Overnight travel for the SMHS wrestling team Feb. 23-24 to attend the state wrestling championships

—Overnight travel for Stone Elementary sixth-grade students to visit Washington, DC May 8-12

—Overnight travel for SMHS FFA members to visit Camp Clements Nov. 17-18, approved by the executive committee and affirmed by the full board

—Contract with Lifetouch for school photography at SMHS in the 2024-'25 school year

—Application for the 2023 National School Lunch Program equipment assistance grant, with funds to be used for a new walk-in cooler and freezer at North Cumberland Elementary

—Application for up to $5,000 in grant funds from the STEM Classroom grant from Battelle Education/TSIN, sponsored by TVA and BVI

—Accept $3,500 STEM classroom grant to support Rooting for Robotics for North Cumberland Elementary's agriculture program

—Accept $5,000 STEM classroom grant to supplement the Pine View Elementary STEM classroom

—South Cumberland Elementary fundraiser, Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 9

—Disposal of surplus property at CCHS, Homestead Elementary, Phoenix School, Pleasant Hill Elementary, SMHS, federal programs, Career and Technical Education, special education and food service departments.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.