Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2022
On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 26/8/2022
388,914
545.83
212,281,144
Monday, 29 August 2022
1,679
543.27
912,146
Tuesday, 30 August 2022
0
-
-
Wednesday, 31 August 2022
49
539.00
26,411
Thursday, 1 September 2022
2,848
533.15
1,518,401
Friday, 2 September 2022
0
-
-
In the period 29/8/2022 - 2/9/2022
4,576
536.92
2,456,958
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 2/9/2022
393,490
545.73
214,738,102
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,914,214 treasury shares corresponding to 7.51% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
