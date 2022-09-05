U.S. markets closed

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
·1 min read
Aktieselskabet Schouw &amp; Co.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day

No. of shares

Average price

Amount

 

 

Accumulated until 26/8/2022

388,914

545.83

212,281,144

 

 

Monday, 29 August 2022

1,679

543.27

912,146

 

 

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

0

-

-

 

 

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

49

539.00

26,411

 

 

Thursday, 1 September 2022

2,848

533.15

1,518,401

 

 

Friday, 2 September 2022

0

-

-

 

 

In the period 29/8/2022 - 2/9/2022

4,576

536.92

2,456,958

 

 

Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 2/9/2022

393,490

545.73

214,738,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,914,214 treasury shares corresponding to 7.51% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

 

 

 

 

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


