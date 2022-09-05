Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 26/8/2022 388,914 545.83 212,281,144 Monday, 29 August 2022 1,679 543.27 912,146 Tuesday, 30 August 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 31 August 2022 49 539.00 26,411 Thursday, 1 September 2022 2,848 533.15 1,518,401 Friday, 2 September 2022 0 - - In the period 29/8/2022 - 2/9/2022 4,576 536.92 2,456,958 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 2/9/2022 393,490 545.73 214,738,102 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,914,214 treasury shares corresponding to 7.51% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

