Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 4/3/2022 160,561 562.39 90,297,107 Monday, 7 March 2022 5,197 516.10 2,682,182 Tuesday, 8 March 2022 6,925 507.72 3,515,944 Wednesday, 9 March 2022 196 497.00 97,412 Thursday, 10 March 2022 827 507.17 419,433 Friday, 11 March 2022 270 520.00 140,400 In the period 7/3/2022 - 11/3/2022 13,415 511.02 6,855,371 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/3/2022 173,976 558.42 97,152,477 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,694,700 treasury shares corresponding to 6.65% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

