Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2022
On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 4/3/2022
160,561
562.39
90,297,107
Monday, 7 March 2022
5,197
516.10
2,682,182
Tuesday, 8 March 2022
6,925
507.72
3,515,944
Wednesday, 9 March 2022
196
497.00
97,412
Thursday, 10 March 2022
827
507.17
419,433
Friday, 11 March 2022
270
520.00
140,400
In the period 7/3/2022 - 11/3/2022
13,415
511.02
6,855,371
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/3/2022
173,976
558.42
97,152,477
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,694,700 treasury shares corresponding to 6.65% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
