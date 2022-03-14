U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,231.00
    +26.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,272.42
    +328.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,853.37
    +9.56 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,981.92
    +2.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.66
    -7.67 (-7.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.60
    -24.40 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.76 (-2.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0990
    +0.0950 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9510
    +0.6710 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,020.03
    +134.89 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.62
    +14.44 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.53
    +43.89 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 10 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCHO.CO
Aktieselskabet Schouw &amp; Co.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day

No. of shares

Average price

Amount

Accumulated until 4/3/2022

160,561

562.39

90,297,107

Monday, 7 March 2022

5,197

516.10

2,682,182

Tuesday, 8 March 2022

6,925

507.72

3,515,944

Wednesday, 9 March 2022

196

497.00

97,412

Thursday, 10 March 2022

827

507.17

419,433

Friday, 11 March 2022

270

520.00

140,400

In the period 7/3/2022 - 11/3/2022

13,415

511.02

6,855,371

Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/3/2022

173,976

558.42

97,152,477

Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,694,700 treasury shares corresponding to 6.65% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • China stocks fall on COVID-19 lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Might Provide a New Buying Opportunity Even After Buffett's Purchase

    Some analysts compare oil to tobacco in the 1990s. Despite all the studies showing that smoking damages health, tobacco companies continued doing just fine, outperforming and returning value to the shareholders. The situation isn't much different in the 2020s, except this time, the culprit is the world's energy addiction that cannot be changed on a whim.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) investors are sitting on a loss of 70% if they invested three years ago

    As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while...

  • DocuSign Stock Has Cratered: Time to Buy?

    The e-signature specialist's shares are down 75% from their 52-week high. Has the stock's sell-off gone too far?

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?

    The tech giant already has a market cap of over $1.5 trillion. How much bigger can this company get?

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • These 2 Monday Morning Movers Are Catching Wall Street's Attention

    The stock market has had a tough time lately, with war in Ukraine, high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 31 points to 4,232, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 57 points to 13,349. Most stocks have already reported their quarterly earnings, which means that stock-specific strategic moves are getting more attention on Wall Street.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed, oil prices fall as traders look ahead to Fed decision

    S&P 500 and Dow futures rose Monday morning to shake off some recent losses, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later this week amid an ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • Xpeng stock falls amid Shenzhen COVID-19 shutdown

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses why Chinese EV maker Xpeng stock is falling.

  • Rio Tinto makes $2.7 billion bid for remaining stake in Turquoise Hill

    Rio Tinto PLC said Monday that it has made a nonbinding proposal to acquire the remaining 49% shareholding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., the holding company of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.

  • Intel’s Lagging Notebook Shipments Are ‘Yellow Flag,’ Analyst Says

    Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    Once a business is known to be a success story, it's often quite difficult to finagle a profitable investment as companies can fall victim to the market's overly high expectations. Is it possible that people who buy the stock now for the first time will see gains that are anything like BioNTech's 860% growth in the past three years, or is it too late to hop on board? The biggest argument for why it might be too late to buy BioNTech stock is that it doesn't have any products on the market besides Comirnaty, and sales of the vaccine are unlikely to go significantly higher.

  • HP CEO Talks with Jim Cramer About the Post-Pandemic World

    The pandemic has been a boom time, but the company does not expect the good times to end as Covid fades.