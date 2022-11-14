Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2022
On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 4/11/2022
483,539
532.09
257,284,076
Monday, 7 November 2022
0
-
-
Tuesday, 8 November 2022
0
-
-
Wednesday, 9 November 2022
2,722
507.03
1,380,136
Thursday, 10 November 2022
1,255
505.27
634,114
Friday, 11 November 2022
3,307
499.16
1,650,722
In the period 7/11/2022 - 11/11/2022
7,284
503.15
3,664,972
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/11/2022
490,823
531.66
260,949,047
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,011,547 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
