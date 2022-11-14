U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.98
    -15.95 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,762.07
    +14.21 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,203.01
    -120.32 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.16
    -11.58 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.75
    -1.21 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0315
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    +0.0500 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0099 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5870
    +1.8320 (+1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,575.10
    -71.62 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.15
    +15.87 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.27
    +71.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
·1 min read
Aktieselskabet Schouw &amp; Co.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day

No. of shares

Average price

Amount

 

 

Accumulated until 4/11/2022

483,539

532.09

257,284,076

 

 

Monday, 7 November 2022

0

-

-

 

 

Tuesday, 8 November 2022

0

-

-

 

 

Wednesday, 9 November 2022

2,722

507.03

1,380,136

 

 

Thursday, 10 November 2022

1,255

505.27

634,114

 

 

Friday, 11 November 2022

3,307

499.16

1,650,722

 

 

In the period 7/11/2022 - 11/11/2022

7,284

503.15

3,664,972

 

 

Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/11/2022

490,823

531.66

260,949,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,011,547 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

 

 

 

 

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    On one hand, investing in 2022 has been an adventure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all declined by more than 20%, which puts all three major U.S. stock indexes firmly in a bear market. On the other hand, bear markets represent a phenomenal opportunity for patient investors to put their money to work.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Will Be 'EXCITED' When Bitcoin Falls To This Price Level Amidst FTX Fiasco

    As the fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's blockchain empire FTX continues, investors are wary about the battered cryptocurrency market. The crypto industry has already seen the closure of major players, along with the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bubble bursting. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has dropped words of caution about Bitcoin's performance in the present market scenario. In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki says he is not looking at flipping Bitcoin by market cap as he is a

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • SNDL Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results with Record Net Revenue and Cash Flow from Operations

    SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The results for the third quarter of 2021 do not include the subsequent acquisition of Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna"), which closed on March 31, 2022.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have hardly scratched the surface of their large and growing market opportunities.

  • AMD stock could get a boost from an 'acceleration in market share gains': analyst

    AMD's new chips could be a big winner in 2023.

  • Stock Market Rally: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities

    Even if the latest stock market surge is only temporary, buying these stocks should be a smart move.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • AUXLY REPORTS Q3 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. These filings and additional information regarding Auxly are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are Canadian dollars except common shares ("Shares") and per Share amounts.

  • Disney to Make Cuts After Streaming and Theme Park Losses

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – the sequel to the 2018 box office smash – took off faster than a Wakandan airship, earning $180 million in...

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    It may seem a bit detached from reality given the performance of tech stocks over the last year. Such a focus could lead to outsized returns in Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Qualcomm has prospered for decades by leading the smartphone chipset market, a market where it continues to dominate.