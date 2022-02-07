Schouw & Co. share buy‐back programme, week 5 2022
On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 28/1/2022
79,823
563.69
44,995,394
Monday, 31 January 2022
2,233
555.67
1,240,811
Tuesday, 1 February 2022
5,166
561.84
2,902,465
Wednesday, 2 February 2022
602
561.20
337,842
Thursday, 3 February 2022
5,283
556.24
2,938,616
Friday, 4 February 2022
2,214
550.72
1,219,294
In the period 31/1/2022 - 4/2/2022
15,498
557.43
8,639,029
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/2/2022
95,321
562.67
53,634,423
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,616,045 treasury shares corresponding to 6.34% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
