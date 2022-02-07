U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Schouw & Co. share buy‐back programme, week 5 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
·1 min read
  • SCHO.CO

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day

No. of shares

Average price

Amount

Accumulated until 28/1/2022

79,823

563.69

44,995,394

Monday, 31 January 2022

2,233

555.67

1,240,811

Tuesday, 1 February 2022

5,166

561.84

2,902,465

Wednesday, 2 February 2022

602

561.20

337,842

Thursday, 3 February 2022

5,283

556.24

2,938,616

Friday, 4 February 2022

2,214

550.72

1,219,294

In the period 31/1/2022 - 4/2/2022

15,498

557.43

8,639,029

Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/2/2022

95,321

562.67

53,634,423

Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,616,045 treasury shares corresponding to 6.34% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

