Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
·1 min read
  • SCHO.CO

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day

No. of shares

Average price

Amount

Accumulated until 14/1/2022

41,185

573.87

23,634,902

Monday, 17 January 2022

387

560.00

216,720

Tuesday, 18 January 2022

4,058

559.15

2,269,031

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

4,511

557.37

2,514,296

Thursday, 20 January 2022

2,144

556.46

1,193,050

Friday, 21 January 2022

5,718

563.48

3,221,979

In the period 17/1/2022 - 21/1/2022

16,818

559.82

9,415,076

Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 21/1/2022

58,003

569.80

33,049,978

Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,578,727 treasury shares corresponding to 6.19% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

