Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2022
On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 14/1/2022
41,185
573.87
23,634,902
Monday, 17 January 2022
387
560.00
216,720
Tuesday, 18 January 2022
4,058
559.15
2,269,031
Wednesday, 19 January 2022
4,511
557.37
2,514,296
Thursday, 20 January 2022
2,144
556.46
1,193,050
Friday, 21 January 2022
5,718
563.48
3,221,979
In the period 17/1/2022 - 21/1/2022
16,818
559.82
9,415,076
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 21/1/2022
58,003
569.80
33,049,978
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,578,727 treasury shares corresponding to 6.19% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
