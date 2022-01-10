Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2022
On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 30/12/2021
10,378
572.65
5,942,918
Monday, 3 January 2022
778
574.00
446,572
Tuesday, 4 January 2022
327
579.33
189,440
Wednesday, 5 January 2022
3,393
586.92
1,991,413
Thursday, 6 January 2022
5,020
585.50
2,939,200
Friday, 7 January 2022
3,634
573.68
2,084,757
In the period 3/1/2022 - 7/1/2022
13,152
581.77
7,651,382
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 7/1/2022
23,530
577.74
13,594,300
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,544,254 treasury shares corresponding to 6.06% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
