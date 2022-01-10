U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.70
    -75.33 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,721.01
    -510.65 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,641.40
    -294.50 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,147.25
    -32.56 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7900
    +0.0190 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1270
    -0.4230 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,635.12
    -139.98 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.49
    -65.73 (-6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.05
    -32.23 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day

No. of shares

Average price

Amount

Accumulated until 30/12/2021

10,378

572.65

5,942,918

Monday, 3 January 2022

778

574.00

446,572

Tuesday, 4 January 2022

327

579.33

189,440

Wednesday, 5 January 2022

3,393

586.92

1,991,413

Thursday, 6 January 2022

5,020

585.50

2,939,200

Friday, 7 January 2022

3,634

573.68

2,084,757

In the period 3/1/2022 - 7/1/2022

13,152

581.77

7,651,382

Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 7/1/2022

23,530

577.74

13,594,300

Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,544,254 treasury shares corresponding to 6.06% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Moderna CEO talks Omicron booster shots, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecasts, global vaccination

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of an Omicron-specific booster shot, global vaccination efforts, data on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and raised forecasts for vaccine sales and production in 2022.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    The stock market is off to a rocky start in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 1.9% already. On the other hand, a steep loss can be a signal to head for the exits and cut your losses -- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fits that bill. DocuSign is best known as the leader in digital signature technology, but to avoid the pitfalls of a one-dimensional business model, it has expanded into some key verticals.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in four of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • U.S. households ‘are really, really exposed to the equity market’: Strategist

    Tematica Research Chief Macro Strategist Lenore Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 stock market outlook.

  • Why Shares of Teladoc Sank in 2021

    Shares of virtual healthcare provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 54% last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Teladoc grew U.S. subscription members 41% in 2020. CEO Jason Gorevic knew 2020 would be a tough act to follow since so many deals were pulled forward during the pandemic.

  • Take-Two Is Buying Zynga for $12.7 Billion. Zynga Stock Is Soaring.

    Zynga stock was soaring following the news that it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive in a cash-and-stock deal with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. Zynga (ticker: ZNGA ) stock jumped 46.5% to $8.78, while Take-Two ( TTWO ) dropped 11.5% to $145.65. Under the terms of the deal, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in stock when the transaction closes, for a total of $9.86 per Zynga share.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Sea Limited (SE)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide as technology shares renew declines

    Stocks declined on Monday, with technology stocks under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and looked ahead to several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

  • A Month After the Crash, It's Time to Reevaluate DocuSign

    If DocuSign can evolve and adapt to changing e-signature market conditions, wary investors can sign on the dotted line.

  • FuboTV Boosts Revenue Projections. But the Stock Is Falling.

    Revenue for the fourth quarter is projected at between $215 million to $220 million, higher than FuboTV's previous guidance.

  • Tilray results beat analyst target, shares rise

    Tilray Inc. on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $201,000 or zero cents a share, compared to a loss of $99.9 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $155.15 million from $129.46 million. Analysts expected Tilray to lose 9 cents a share on revenue of $170.5 million, according to a survey by FactSet. The cannabis company is also changing its name to Tilray Brands Inc. Shares of Tilray rose 4.2% in premarket trades.

  • Should You Still Consider Investing in Meta Platforms (FB)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • 10 Best EV Battery Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV battery stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Battery Stocks To Invest In. The rising global adoption of electric vehicles has expanded the race among battery manufacturers. According to Deloitte, total EV […]