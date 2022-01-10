Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 1 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.



The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 30/12/2021 10,378 572.65 5,942,918 Monday, 3 January 2022 778 574.00 446,572 Tuesday, 4 January 2022 327 579.33 189,440 Wednesday, 5 January 2022 3,393 586.92 1,991,413 Thursday, 6 January 2022 5,020 585.50 2,939,200 Friday, 7 January 2022 3,634 573.68 2,084,757 In the period 3/1/2022 - 7/1/2022 13,152 581.77 7,651,382 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 7/1/2022 23,530 577.74 13,594,300 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,544,254 treasury shares corresponding to 6.06% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

