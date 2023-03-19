U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.62 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.79 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -0.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +20.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.29 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    +0.0073 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0097 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7360
    -1.8490 (-1.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,207.56
    +817.86 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.19 (+1.20%)
     

Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Set To Go To War For HOU With Their New Office

Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys
·2 min read

Gears up to represent more families and individuals affected by personal injuries

Houston, TX, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys have opened their office. They are ready to go to war for Houston by representing families and individuals suffering from personal injuries.

Personal injuries are not just about the physical pain, damage, and distress that people are put through. There is emotional trauma involved, loss of enjoyment of life, medical expenses, and loss of wages. People and families struggling due to personal injuries caused to their loved ones need to Learn More about the system, and how to get maximum compensation for their suffering.

And that’s where the services offered by the renowned personal injury lawyers in Houston, Texas come into the picture for the people of the region. Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys understand the importance of maintaining complete client transparency and accountability. That’s why it takes effort to understand the case's specifics from the word go.

The free consultation offered at the onset is the key to the success of outcomes clients can expect. By understanding their unique situations, coming up with a sound strategy, and representing them by being in their corner firmly, the top personal injury lawyers have won over $1 Billion in compensation for their clients. The sterling client reviews the attorneys have received are a testament to the quality of their services.

The law firm has decades of experience in the field. When clients Click Here on its website to get the best compensation, they have access to the years of experience and expertise of attorneys, who will fight their case vigorously but also compassionately so that they can focus on recovery. People and families can expect the same high level of service and attention to detail for personal injuries caused by various reasons.

The law firm is renowned for its services for personal injuries caused due to car accident, truck accident, motorcycle accident, construction accident, pedestrian accident, workers compensation, wrongful death, slip and fall, premises liability, product liability, nursing home abuse, dog bite and more. Some common personal injuries include spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, lacerations, broken bones, internal organ damage etc.

When personal injuries happen due to someone else’s negligent actions, people need someone in their corner who understands how things work and fight for them. By opening a new office in Houston, TX, the leading personal injury lawyers in the area are bringing their top-notch services to a broader clientele and are ready to go to war for Houston.

To learn more about its services, visit https://www.warforhou.com/.

About Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

To help clients recover financially and physically, the law firm founded by attorneys Robert A. Schuerger II and Alexander Shunnarah has earned clients' trust by offering them impeccable services and recovered more than $1 billion for them.

###

Media Contact

Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

Address: 808 Travis St ste 100 Houston, TX 77002

Phone: (713) 357-7393

URL: https://www.warforhou.com/

Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys
Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys



