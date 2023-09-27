Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille coming to Covenant Park

Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is coming to Covenant Park at Wolfforth.

This will be the entertainment company’s first location in West Texas. The approximately 80,000-square-foot facility will include movie theaters, bowling, indoor pickleball courts, an arcade, full restaurant, and a two-story brewery.

SMBG will also share a green space with Covenant Park’s town square. This green space will be a place to host concerts and other live music events, as well as movie nights, game watching parties, yoga in the park, and more. The new entertainment complex was designed by Hodges Architecture.

"Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille is thrilled to be partnering with Covenant Health on the Covenant Park development in Lubbock, Texas,” SMBG Director of Marketing Emily Bell said. “We are excited to bring MBG-LUBBOCK, our highest most diverse two-story complex of indoor and outdoor family entertainment to West Texas.”

Covenant Park is a 72-acre mixed-use development anchored by Covenant Health Grace Surgical Hospital at 82nd Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The innovative new concept for Lubbock is brought to life by the joint venture between Hodges Development and Covenant Health. Hodges Development owns and operates more than 900,000 feet of retail space across Texas.

Ground has broken on Phase I of Covenant Park, including two multi-tenant buildings accommodating 10-12 business spaces. Businesses in Phase I will open in Spring 2024.

In the past five years, west Lubbock and Wolfforth have expanded at a rapid pace. In 2022, roughly 75% of all new housing construction in the Lubbock market was done west of Milwaukee Avenue. Covenant Park will meet the entertainment and retail needs of this fast-growing community.

“Covenant Health has been part of this community for more than 100 years,” said Walter Cathey, Covenant Health chief executive. “As Lubbock and our surrounding communities grow and evolve, so must we. Covenant Park is a new adventure for us where we hope people can not only receive the highest-quality medical care but enjoy great food, shopping, family-friendly fun.”

Construction on SMBG will begin in early 2024 with completion expected in 2025.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille coming to Covenant Park