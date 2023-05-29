Schulte-Schlagbaum AG's (DUSE:SSS) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider Schulte-Schlagbaum AG (DUSE:SSS) as an attractive investment with its 13.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Schulte-Schlagbaum certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Schulte-Schlagbaum's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 35% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Schulte-Schlagbaum is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Bottom Line On Schulte-Schlagbaum's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Schulte-Schlagbaum maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Schulte-Schlagbaum (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

