U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.17
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +34.00 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.58 (+2.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    +0.0063 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0074 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3100
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,394.76
    +2,787.18 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.94
    +18.54 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Schultz Family Foundation Invests $7 Million to Improve Employment Outcomes for Young Veterans

·4 min read

- USO, VetJobs.org, and Hire Heroes USA receive grants to create integrated system to support 10,000 junior enlisted veterans from transition to employment

- Institute for Veterans and Military Families expands Onward to Opportunity program to meet young veterans' needs and introduce new training and learning pathways aligned to their career goals

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schultz Family Foundation today announced $7 million in investments in four veteran service organizations to improve employment outcomes for young veterans transitioning from the military to civilian life. The United Services Organizations (USO), VetJobs.org, and Hire Heroes USA received grants to create an integrated system that will support 10,000 junior enlisted veterans from transition to employment and ultimately offer best practices to scale the initiative to serve thousands more. The Foundation is also supporting the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) as they expand the Onward to Opportunity (O2O) program to tailor training curricula to meet the specific needs of young veterans and introduce new and relevant learning pathways aligned to the career goals of this subpopulation.

Schultz Family Foundation
Schultz Family Foundation

Only 21% of junior enlisted have a job lined up before transitioning out of the military - compared to 46% of officers.

With over 40% of the military between the ages of 18-24, nearly all of whom are junior enlisted (E1 – E5) service members, the need to understand the unique challenges facing young veterans is greater than ever. The average age of junior enlisted personnel at the time of transition from military to civilian life is 25 and nearly half are people of color. Only 21% of junior enlisted have a job lined up before transitioning out of the military - compared to 46% of officers and more senior enlisted personnel. Veterans from the junior enlisted ranks are less likely to use online job databases, career fairs, resume writing assistance, job placement, career counseling, and training or certification programs. One-third of veterans from the junior-enlisted ranks report precarious financial status and 44% say they are at risk financially. Only 23% report have a secure financial situation.

"Together with our partners, we're eager to support young veterans who are returning home with tremendous skills and potential," said Tyra A. Mariani, president of the Schultz Family Foundation. "By developing a cohesive data framework that will paint a clearer picture of how to reach junior enlisted service members in need of supports, as well as tailoring training content and offering relevant learning pathways throughout their transition, our partnerships will serve those who have selflessly served our country."

The Schultz Family Foundation is supporting four organizations in this work:

  • Funding will support the USO's Pathfinder Transition Program, focusing on engaging and supporting the junior enlisted segment of the military population as they navigate the initial stages of their transitions from the military to civilian life. The program will offer direct coaching and support to service members, and, through an integrated technology solution, seamlessly refer service members to partners to assist with job placement, skills enhancement, etc. Through this work, USO will be able to assess where the transition process is serving junior enlisted members effectively, to identify gaps and to share insights with key stakeholders.

  • This investment will enable VetJobs.org to expand its focus on junior enlisted and the young veteran population using its proven job placement delivery model. VetJobs.org will help junior enlisted transitioning service members identify a career path, connect how their skills and qualifications apply to their chosen career path, present gaps in skills and qualifications, and assist with job placement.

  • The Hire Heroes USA investment will broaden the reach and impact of their Junior Enlisted Program, increasing the resources and staffing for additional scale. Hire Heroes USA will leverage their one-on-one career coaching, resume development, mentorship, and placement model to empower young veterans to obtain careers that meet their professional goals and financial needs.

  • The Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) investment supports Onward to Opportunity (O2O), which provides end-to-end support for training, professional certifications, and job placement for transitioning service members, with a goal to increase supports tailored for young veterans.

About the Schultz Family Foundation
The Schultz Family Foundation, established in 1996 by Sheri and Howard Schultz, former ceo and chairman emeritus of Starbucks, creates pathways of opportunity for populations facing barriers to success, focusing on youth transitioning to adulthood and marginalized populations, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities. By investing in scalable solutions and partnerships in communities across the country, the Foundation aims to help tackle the barriers and roadblocks that prevent individuals from reaching their full potential and, in doing so, strengthen our communities and our nation. For more information about the Foundation and its work: schultzfamilyfoundation.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schultz-family-foundation-invests-7-million-to-improve-employment-outcomes-for-young-veterans-301399725.html

SOURCE Schultz Family Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines giving each employee $1,000

    United Airlines is giving each of its employees a $1,000 bonus. Scott Kirby, CEO of the Chicago-based carrier that employs an approximate 67,000 people, announced the bonus plan yesterday during a ceremony at a hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to honor the airline's top 100 employees from the previous year. Instead of honoring 100 employees this year, Kirby announced that all employees would get the bonus "for their exceptional work during 2020."

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresSaigon Hi-

  • Record-breaking 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, new data show

    According to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, August saw record-breaking rates of Americans leaving their jobs.

  • Walmart Boosting Off-Peak Container Processing in LA by Up to 50%

    Big-box retailers including Walmart, along with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS), have detailed plans to expand container operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as part of the Biden administration's efforts to unclog a massive bottleneck at the country's largest container terminal complex. The details come ahead of a virtual meeting President Joe Biden is holding with port leadership and dock labor on Wednesday to discuss transportation challenges throughout the supply chain.

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • Lordstown Motors hires CFO to help execute Foxconn deal

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has hired a chief financial officer to help the electric vehicle developer bring its first product to market and seal a co-manufacturing and asset sale deal with Hon Hai Technology Group. The Youngstown, Ohio-area electric automaker has hired Adam Kroll as executive vice president and CFO, replacing Rebecca Roof, interim chief financial officer, who will remain with the company in a transition role through the end of the year, Lordstown Motors said in a press release. Most recently, Kroll spent five months as chief administration officer for Hyzon Motors, the Menlo Park, California, company that is making hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, according to his LinkedIn profile.

  • Europe's carmakers face raw material bottleneck for EV batteries

    Major carmakers like Volkswagen, Daimler and Stellantis have been racing to secure battery cell supplies in Europe, but may face a bigger challenge as they seek to go electric - finding enough battery raw materials. Failure to obtain adequate supplies of lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt could slow the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), make those vehicles more expensive and threaten carmakers' profit margins. "There is a serious question as to whether supply can keep up with demand across the battery supply chain," says Daniel Harrison, an auto analyst at Ultima Media.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Floor

    Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the session on Tuesday but found enough support underneath to show signs of stability.

  • Here's Why Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

    The decent performance at Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR ) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the...

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • Megacap Tech Rallies as 10-Year Bond Yield Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares climbed amid lower Treasury yields after data showing inflation is running hot lifted companies seen as better equipped to pass on higher costs to consumers without harming their businesses.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresTrade

  • Oil Dips With OPEC Voicing Caution on Strength of Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York fell 0.3% on Wednesday after trading little changed for m

  • Winners and Losers From Q3's Car Chip Shortage

    It's probably easier to list the industries that haven't been affected by the global computer chip shortage, but the automotive industry has been one of the most high-profile victims. Ford (NYSE: F) suffered the second-biggest drop in sales for the quarter, but its performance improved over the course of the three-month period and its sales in September beat analyst expectations and actually led the industry.

  • The question that retailers are asking themselves amid the supply chain crisis

    The supply chain crisis is testing retailers across the country ahead of the holiday season, and one executive detailed the question on everyone's minds.