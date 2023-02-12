U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,083.50
    -16.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,797.00
    -98.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,280.50
    -65.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.30
    -8.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    -0.57 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.20
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0071 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7200
    +0.2820 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,735.13
    -74.15 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.06
    -4.57 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,308.11
    -362.87 (-1.31%)
     

Schumer Says Banning TikTok in the US ‘Should Be Looked At’

1
Tony Czuczka
·1 min read
Schumer Says Banning TikTok in the US ‘Should Be Looked At’

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a US ban on TikTok is worth looking at, citing Chinese ownership of the company behind the video-sharing platform.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A group of Senate lawmakers recently revived legislation to ban TikTok in the US in response to concern that data it collects could end up with the Chinese government.

“It’s something that should be looked at,” Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We do know there’s Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok. And there are some people in the Commerce Committee that are looking into that right now. We’ll see where they come out.”

A similar measure failed in the last Congress. The renewed attempt is likely to prompt opposition from the tech lobby and pits lawmakers against millions of mostly young users of the platform.

A number of anti-TikTok bills have been introduced in recent days and Schumer, who has been critical of TikTok in the past, hasn’t endorsed a specific measure. TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23.

TikTok Inc. Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas told a Senate hearing in September that the company has strict controls over access to data and where it’s stored, and that it wouldn’t give that data to the Chinese government.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Quake Latest: Turkey’s Economic Toll Could Reach $84 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey has widened its probe into contractors after the collapse of buildings in two massive earthquakes, as search and rescue efforts near the one-week mark. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots Down Unidentified Object Over Lake HuronNearly 35,000 people

  • A $92 Billion Crypto Profit Maker Is in Line for a Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots Down Unidentified Object Over Lake HuronA lucrative corner of crypto that’s fast becoming the lifeblood of the way many networks operate got a shock to the system this week.The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Th

  • Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $750 million in fresh funding round

    Zeekr, the electric car brand of China's Geely Automobile Holdings, is raising $750 million from five new and existing investors in a funding round that values the brand at $13 billion. Zeekr, which sells two purely electric car models, said in a statement on Monday that proceeds from the funding round will be used to support technology research and the global expansion of the Zeekr brand. The investors include Amnon Shashua, CEO and founder of autonomous driving technology company Mobileye Global - majority owned by Intel Corp - and the Guangzhou city municipal government’s investment arm Yuexiu Industrial Fund, both new investors in the company.

  • Korean Activist Calls Out BTS Label as K-Pop Battle Turns Heated

    (Bloomberg) -- A South Korean activist fund is calling for Hybe Co., the agency behind K-Pop sensation BTS, to raise the price of its bid and offer to buy all shares in SM Entertainment Co., a smaller K-pop label.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots Down Unidentified Obje

  • The Devaluation Run in Emerging Markets Is Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh round of IMF bailouts is underway, and some of the world’s most indebted nations will have to sacrifice their currencies to get them.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots Down Unidentified Object Over Lake HuronThe year has already seen three debt-la

  • Maple Syrup’s $1.5 Billion Industry Splinters as Winters Get Warmer

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s deep into winter on the northern fringe of the Quebec maple groves that feed Alan Bryson’s syrup-making operation and it’s so warm that tree sap has already started flowing.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots Down Unidentified Object Over Lake Huron“W

  • Sunak’s tax blunders prove it – Liz Truss was right all along

    The return of Liz Truss to the political fray has inevitably sparked a barrage of derision and outrage. The former prime minister has been widely criticised for her 4,000-word essay in last weekend's Telegraph, followed by an hour-long interview on Spectator TV.

  • U.S. List of China Balloon Suppliers Hints at New Age in Surveillance

    Company profiles point to high-tech parts while military links fuel Washington’s concerns of a spy threat.

  • ‘Crimea is Putin’s kryptonite - Russians will die in numerous ditches defending it’

    It’s possible to take a dark view of the Ukraine war. The astonishing courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainians has stopped the Russian onslaught when very few, initially, thought this could be done. But now the fighting has stabilised into an attritional bloodbath. Putin is assembling a new invasion army, ready to launch a fresh offensive in the spring. Some Western experts believe that Russian successes are imminent.

  • IRS tells 21 states how to handle last year's special payments

    Taxpayers in 21 states faced confusion on how to handle money they received in special state refunds or payments in 2022. The IRS finally has answers.

  • Attitudes begin to shift regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and stock prices

    Over the past two weeks or so, it seems attitudes have begun to shift favorably regarding monetary policy, economic growth, and the trajectory of stock prices.

  • U.S. warplane shot down object over northern Canada on Trudeau’s order

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over the Yukon, acting a day after the U.S. took similar action over Alaska.

  • US Consumer Prices May Show Fed Has More Work to Do

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices of US goods and services probably climbed last month at a pace that remains discomforting for consumers as well as for Federal Reserve policy makers seeking greater progress in their battle to beat back inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 Foreign Ministers Plan to Meet in Munich

    (Bloomberg) -- The intensity of Russia’s military actions, both on the ground in eastern Ukraine and via Friday’s massive missile barrage, seems to be rising as the invasion’s one-year mark approaches. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Shoots Down Unidentified Object Over Lak

  • Adani: Narendra Modi’s key ally threatening India’s economy

    After sweeping to victory in the 2014 general election, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hopped on a private jet from his home state of Gujarat to the capital New Delhi.

  • G20 exploring cryptocurrency regulation, India's finance minister says

    The Group of 20 (G20) big economies is exploring whether the group could collectively regulate cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Given the sophisticated technologies involved with these virtual assets, countries must discuss whether a given regulation is needed, said Sitharaman, whose country is this year's G20 president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision.

  • Hard or Soft Landing? Some Economists See Neither if Growth Accelerates

    Economists rang in the year debating whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate increases would steer the highflying U.S. economy into a hard or soft landing—forcing inflation down through either a painful recession or a gentler slowdown in growth. Surprising strength in hiring and consumer spending last month, together with signs that demand for autos and housing might be stabilizing after a decline, now have some economists pointing to a third scenario that seemed improbable just a few weeks ago: an economic growth upturn. “A ‘no-landing’ scenario is a present-day reality,” said Neil Dutta, an economist at the research firm Renaissance Macro.

  • U.S. blacklists six Chinese entities over spy balloon program

    The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace.

  • Elon Musk Blasts Former Twitter Execs With Chilly Nickname

    The billionaire had fired the Twitter social network's executives as soon as he took control of the platform last October.

  • Unidentified Flying Objects and the State of U.S.-China Relations

    Another object flying over American airspace was shot down, and even though its origins remain unknown, relations between the world's two largest economies remain strained.