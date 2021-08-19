U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,916.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,869.75
    +20.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.80
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.42
    -1.04 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1695
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9840
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,112.97
    +434.03 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.08
    +3.39 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,488.64
    -97.27 (-0.35%)
     

SCHW Alert: Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation into Charles Schwab - Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

1 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) ("Charles Schwab" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws and potentially related corporate mismanagement.

On July 2, 2021, Charles Schwab said it will take a $200 million charge in the second quarter related to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its robo-adviser platform. The compliance inquiry relates to past disclosures around the firm's Schwab Intelligent Portfolios product.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Charles Schwab shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schw-alert-johnson-fistel-continues-its-investigation-into-charles-schwab--long-term-investors-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301358491.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

