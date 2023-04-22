Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz (FRA:SMB) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz (FRA:SMB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = €882k ÷ (€67m - €15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10.0% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 22% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 39% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

While Schwälbchen Molkerei Jakob Berz may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

