Schwab Revenue Tops Estimates Even as Net New Assets Decline

Paige Smith
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s first-quarter net revenue topped estimates as the retail brokerage tries to put 2023’s turbulence behind it, even as the firm’s net new assets plunged from a year earlier.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Westlake, Texas-based firm reported $4.74 billion in net revenue for the three months though March, down 7.3% from $5.12 billion a year earlier and topping analysts’ estimates of $4.71 billion.

“Against an improved macroeconomic backdrop, clients entrusted us with $96 billion in core net new assets – including $45 billion in March alone,” Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said in a statement. “At the same time, solid investor engagement contributed to over 1 million new brokerage account openings during the quarter.”

The firm reported $269.5 billion in total deposits, below estimates of $270.5 billion for the period. Schwab’s deposits have been watched closely as consumers sought higher-yielding alternatives amid escalated interest rates. That shuffling of money, coupled with Schwab’s association with last year’s regional-banking chaos, marked 2023 as one of the firm’s most challenging years in decades, Bettinger had said.

Total net new assets reached $88.2 billion in the first quarter, down 41% from $150.7 billion a year earlier. The first-quarter figure is still up from the last three months of 2023, when Schwab reported $66.3 billion in total net new assets.

Read More: SEC Final Rule Will Boost Transparency and Broker Competition

Schwab shares were down 1.1% to $69.25 at 8:33 a.m. in early New York trading. They’ve gained 1.8% this year.

(Updates with context on net new assets in the first, fifth paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab's profit drops on higher interest payouts

    Rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have compelled companies like Schwab to increase the interest they pay on deposits - a crucial source of capital that is used to invest in interest-earning assets and give out loans. Schwab has also taken on debt to bolster its funding, which hit interest revenue further. The interest rate on its borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank was 5.27%, compared with 5.05% a year ago.

  • Retail sales up a strong 0.7% in March from February, underscoring the resiliency of the US consumer

    Americans boosted spending at a hotter-than-expected pace in March, underscoring how shoppers remain resilient despite inflationary pressures and other economic challenges. Retail sales rose 0.7% last month after rising 0.9% in February, according to Commerce Department data released Monday. Excluding gas prices, which have been on the rise but remain below prices at this time last year, retail sales still rose a solid at 0.6%.

  • Charles Schwab Results Slump but Beat Expectations

    Shares of Charles Schwab slid 0.6% premarket after the brokerage giant reported first-quarter results. Net income fell 15% from a year earlier to $1.36 billion in the quarter. On a per-share basis, earnings came in at 68 cents, or 74 cents when excluding one-time restructuring charges.

  • Salesforce Eyes Informatica to Boost Data Capabilities

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc.’s Marc Benioff is pursuing what would be one of the company’s biggest-ever deals after fending off activist investors critical of his reliance on acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarBenioff is

  • Oil slips as risk premium eases after Iran attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices drifted lower on Monday, with the market downplaying the risk of broader regional conflagration after Iran's weekend attack on Israel. Brent futures for June delivery fell 70 cents, or about 0.8%, to $89.75 a barrel by 1133 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery were down 74 cents, or about 0.9%, at $84.92. Oil benchmarks had risen on Friday in anticipation of Iran's retaliatory attack, with prices touching their highest since October.

  • Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

    The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.

  • Charles Schwab Earnings Narrowly Beat Wall Street Estimates

    The company's total client assets hit a record $9.1 trillion for the first quarter, up 20% from the same period a year ago.

  • Profits surge at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street revival

    Profits rose 28% for Goldman during the first quarter as the Wall Street giant recorded improvements in everything from investment banking to trading to wealth management.

  • Iran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown War

    (Bloomberg) -- The huge salvo of missiles and drones launched from the arid plains of Iran toward Israel was the kind of direct conflict between the Middle East powers that the world had long feared would mark the explosion of a full-blown regional war. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s

  • FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse, AP source says

    The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The FBI was present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity, the agency said in a statement Monday.