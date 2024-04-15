Schwab Revenue Tops Estimates Even as Net New Assets Decline
(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s first-quarter net revenue topped estimates as the retail brokerage tries to put 2023’s turbulence behind it, even as the firm’s net new assets plunged from a year earlier.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Iran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown War
The Westlake, Texas-based firm reported $4.74 billion in net revenue for the three months though March, down 7.3% from $5.12 billion a year earlier and topping analysts’ estimates of $4.71 billion.
“Against an improved macroeconomic backdrop, clients entrusted us with $96 billion in core net new assets – including $45 billion in March alone,” Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said in a statement. “At the same time, solid investor engagement contributed to over 1 million new brokerage account openings during the quarter.”
The firm reported $269.5 billion in total deposits, below estimates of $270.5 billion for the period. Schwab’s deposits have been watched closely as consumers sought higher-yielding alternatives amid escalated interest rates. That shuffling of money, coupled with Schwab’s association with last year’s regional-banking chaos, marked 2023 as one of the firm’s most challenging years in decades, Bettinger had said.
Total net new assets reached $88.2 billion in the first quarter, down 41% from $150.7 billion a year earlier. The first-quarter figure is still up from the last three months of 2023, when Schwab reported $66.3 billion in total net new assets.
Read More: SEC Final Rule Will Boost Transparency and Broker Competition
Schwab shares were down 1.1% to $69.25 at 8:33 a.m. in early New York trading. They’ve gained 1.8% this year.
(Updates with context on net new assets in the first, fifth paragraphs.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Resilient Global Economy Masks Growing Debt and Inequality
Race for AI Supremacy in Middle East Is Measured in Data Centers
Toyota Pins Its Hopes on Revamped 4Runner to Beat Ford and Hyundai
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.