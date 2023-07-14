Schwabenverlag AG's (BST:SBV) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

When close to half the companies operating in the Media industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.9x, you may consider Schwabenverlag AG (BST:SBV) as an attractive investment with its 0.1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Schwabenverlag Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Schwabenverlag over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Schwabenverlag?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Schwabenverlag's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 6.0%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 15% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 2.5% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's understandable that Schwabenverlag's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Schwabenverlag revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Schwabenverlag that you need to take into consideration.

