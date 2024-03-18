Advertisement
Schwab's SCHD Pulled in Most Cash Last Week; SPY Again Tops Outflows

etf.com Staff
·5 min read
MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change<

SCHD

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

10,110.02

64,525.99

15.67

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

4,869.53

428,893.86

1.14

IVW

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

3,943.49

42,734.32

9.23

COWZ

Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF

3,329.37

24,623.10

13.52

VYM

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

3,322.94

56,645.39

5.87

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

2,716.88

382,767.83

0.71

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

2,680.00

15,895.07

16.86

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

2,679.22

41,424.65

6.47

DYNF

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

2,656.01

6,200.36

42.84

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

2,648.27

67,135.73

3.94



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-2,577.52

502,582.15

-0.51

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-1,409.64

26,350.85

-5.35

ESGU

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

-1,062.36

12,598.53

-8.43

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-885.93

251,717.34

-0.35

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-846.70

41,009.25

-2.06

TFLO

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

-723.18

8,162.22

-8.86

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-702.85

34,134.15

-2.06

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-699.93

8,684.73

-8.06

IWY

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

-641.25

10,062.98

-6.37

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-625.17

15,803.02

-3.96



ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

165.33

7,226.31

2.29%

Asset Allocation

12.69

17,607.39

0.07%

Commodities

1,182.56

130,646.54

0.91%

Currency

2,546.18

63,510.06

4.01%

International Equity

7,542.92

1,450,177.12

0.52%

International Fixed Income

1,607.15

182,833.65

0.88%

Inverse

-2.36

14,328.16

-0.02%

Leveraged

3,424.42

93,243.37

3.67%

U.S. Equity

60,040.94

5,405,253.47

1.11%

U.S. Fixed Income

502.87

1,366,522.90

0.04%

Total:

77,022.70

8,731,348.97

0.88%



Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

316.72

6,976.94

4.54%

Asset Allocation

-142.60

17,324.50

-0.82%

Commodities

-5,676.89

122,903.56

-4.62%

Currency

7,691.19

50,305.15

15.29%

International Equity

15,436.39

1,406,761.59

1.10%

International Fixed Income

5,138.62

180,217.67

2.85%

Inverse

-308.81

14,132.20

-2.19%

Leveraged

-4,487.35

89,057.18

-5.04%

U.S. Equity

48,909.74

5,267,418.22

0.93%

U.S. Fixed Income

27,681.33

1,357,967.97

2.04%

Total:

94,558.34

8,513,064.97

1.11%



Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM

Ticker

Name

Average Volume
(30 Day)

1 Week Average
Volume

% of Average

SURI

Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF

10,847

300,175.00

2,767.41%%

IMFL

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

258,734

6,231,136.00

2,408.32%%

IDLV

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

165,935

3,954,062.00

2,382.89%%

QLVD

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

7,514

177,416.00

2,361.18%%

DYNF

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

2,712,281

62,457,677.00

2,302.77%%

HEFA

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

2,166,910

49,354,451.00

2,277.64%%

CAMX

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

1,321

30,019.00

2,273.10%%

AVSE

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

4,545

74,523.00

1,639.50%%

BAB

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

599,327

9,475,769.00

1,581.07%%

GOVI

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

209,396

3,178,263.00

1,517.82%%



Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded

Ticker

Name

Weekly Performance

Weekly Volume

AUM ($, mm)

MSTY

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

11.00%

615,292

30.54

PFIX

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

7.45%

389,390

138.91

SETH

ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF

6.98%

104,883

1.70

COPP

Sprott Copper Miners ETF

6.80%

124,593

1.77

COPX

Global X Copper Miners ETF

5.95%

5,991,548

1,491.47

ICOP

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

5.55%

81,552

5.39

RATE

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

5.24%

5,548

1.98

GRN

iPath Series B Carbon ETN

5.16%

21,411

25.56

UGA

United States Gasoline Fund LP

4.53%

92,421

112.28

COPJ

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

4.46%

66,166

5.77



Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

77.93%

-3.92%

26,350.85

BITC

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

62.08%

 

14.37

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

61.25%

-4.22%

3,171.43

ARKA

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF

60.03%

-4.52%

18.59

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

60.01%

-5.44%

60.20

MAXI

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

59.98%

-4.60%

22.99

BETH

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF

58.81%

-4.56%

8.58

ARKY

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

58.49%

-6.00%

4.56

BETE

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF

57.45%

-5.38%

6.54

DEFI

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

57.20%

 

28.76



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

