Schwab's SCHD Pulled in Most Cash Last Week; SPY Again Tops Outflows
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change<
10,110.02
64,525.99
15.67
4,869.53
428,893.86
1.14
3,943.49
42,734.32
9.23
3,329.37
24,623.10
13.52
3,322.94
56,645.39
5.87
2,716.88
382,767.83
0.71
2,680.00
15,895.07
16.86
2,679.22
41,424.65
6.47
2,656.01
6,200.36
42.84
2,648.27
67,135.73
3.94
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,577.52
502,582.15
-0.51
-1,409.64
26,350.85
-5.35
-1,062.36
12,598.53
-8.43
-885.93
251,717.34
-0.35
-846.70
41,009.25
-2.06
-723.18
8,162.22
-8.86
-702.85
34,134.15
-2.06
-699.93
8,684.73
-8.06
-641.25
10,062.98
-6.37
-625.17
15,803.02
-3.96
ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
165.33
7,226.31
2.29%
Asset Allocation
12.69
17,607.39
0.07%
Commodities
1,182.56
130,646.54
0.91%
Currency
2,546.18
63,510.06
4.01%
International Equity
7,542.92
1,450,177.12
0.52%
International Fixed Income
1,607.15
182,833.65
0.88%
Inverse
-2.36
14,328.16
-0.02%
Leveraged
3,424.42
93,243.37
3.67%
U.S. Equity
60,040.94
5,405,253.47
1.11%
U.S. Fixed Income
502.87
1,366,522.90
0.04%
Total:
77,022.70
8,731,348.97
0.88%
Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
316.72
6,976.94
4.54%
Asset Allocation
-142.60
17,324.50
-0.82%
Commodities
-5,676.89
122,903.56
-4.62%
Currency
7,691.19
50,305.15
15.29%
International Equity
15,436.39
1,406,761.59
1.10%
International Fixed Income
5,138.62
180,217.67
2.85%
Inverse
-308.81
14,132.20
-2.19%
Leveraged
-4,487.35
89,057.18
-5.04%
U.S. Equity
48,909.74
5,267,418.22
0.93%
U.S. Fixed Income
27,681.33
1,357,967.97
2.04%
Total:
94,558.34
8,513,064.97
1.11%
Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM
Ticker
Name
Average Volume
1 Week Average
% of Average
300,175.00
2,767.41%%
6,231,136.00
2,408.32%%
3,954,062.00
2,382.89%%
FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund
177,416.00
2,361.18%%
62,457,677.00
2,302.77%%
49,354,451.00
2,277.64%%
30,019.00
2,273.10%%
74,523.00
1,639.50%%
9,475,769.00
1,581.07%%
3,178,263.00
1,517.82%%
Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded
Ticker
Name
Weekly Performance
Weekly Volume
AUM ($, mm)
11.00%
615,292
30.54
7.45%
389,390
138.91
6.98%
104,883
1.70
6.80%
124,593
1.77
5.95%
5,991,548
1,491.47
5.55%
81,552
5.39
5.24%
5,548
1.98
5.16%
21,411
25.56
4.53%
92,421
112.28
4.46%
66,166
5.77
Top 10 YTD Performers
Ticker
Name
YTD Performance
Weekly Performance
AUM ($, mm)
77.93%
-3.92%
26,350.85
62.08%
14.37
61.25%
-4.22%
3,171.43
60.03%
-4.52%
18.59
60.01%
-5.44%
60.20
59.98%
-4.60%
22.99
58.81%
-4.56%
8.58
58.49%
-6.00%
4.56
57.45%
-5.38%
6.54
57.20%
28.76
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.