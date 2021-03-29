U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Schwarzkopf® Color Boost Voted Product Of The Year 2021

·5 min read

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Awards Schwarzkopf® Color Boost as Hair Care Winner

STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf®, a Henkel Brand, is pleased to announce that Schwarzkopf® Color Boost has been named Product of the Year in the Hair Color category for 2021. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Winners are chosen through a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers, conducted by Kantar - a global leader in consumer research.

Schwarzkopf® Color Boost is the brand's first customizable color-vibrancy booster. Designed for use between salon visits or at-home colorings, Color Boost enhances or tones hair color. Color Boost is free from ammonia, peroxide and alcohol and is ideal for all hair types. Incorporating Color Boost into a hair coloring routine is quick and easy – simply add 1 – 5 drops (depending on desired results) into a favorite conditioner in between full colorations to refresh or boost color's intensity.

"It's an honor to have Schwarzkopf® Color Boost recognized as a 2021 Product of the Year Award winner for hair color," said Monika Karas-Pfneiszl, Marketing Director Hair, North America at Henkel Beauty Care. "In a heavily saturated market, we're thrilled to have earned the distinctive Product of the Year seal that's backed by the votes of over 40,000 everyday consumers. We're grateful to have such an influential tool that we can leverage in our marketing efforts to help guide shoppers to our new innovation that's topping the category."

For over 30 years globally and 13 years in the USA, Product of the Year has championed brands by awarding their highly-coveted red seal to products that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients. This year's winning products reflect the trends and categories that everyday shoppers care about most as they spend more time at home.

"For all the obvious reasons, shoppers are spending less time in the supermarket than ever, but still crave new and innovative products to light up these difficult times," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "Because of this, we are more excited than ever to announce the 2021 Product of the Year winners and help shoppers find that 'great new product' when it matters most, however they do their shopping this year."

For further information about the 2021 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com and check out this year's digital winner's catalog, "Inside Innovation," to learn more. On social media, follow on SchwarzkopfUSA and at #POYUSA2021 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Henkel in North America
In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel
Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

About Product of the Year:
Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:
Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schwarzkopf-color-boost-voted-product-of-the-year-2021-301256963.html

SOURCE Schwarzkopf

