U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +0.48 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.20
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8280
    -0.2650 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,264.04
    +91.07 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.69
    -5.65 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

SCHWAZZE SIGNS DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTS TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN ASSETS OF LIGHTSHADE LABS LLC

·4 min read

NEO: SHWZ
OTCQX: SHWZ

Continues to Go Deep, Adding to Retail Footprint in Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO:SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), announced that it has signed definitive documents to acquire certain assets of Lightshade Labs LLC ("Lightshade"). The proposed transaction includes the adult use Lightshade dispensaries located at 503 Havana St. in Aurora, as well as 2215 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver's vibrant Washington Park neighborhood. This acquisition continues Schwazze's aggressive expansion in Colorado and upon close will bring the Company's total number of Colorado dispensaries to 25.

WWW.SCHWAZZE.COM (CNW Group/Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.)
WWW.SCHWAZZE.COM (CNW Group/Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.)

The consideration for the proposed acquisition is US$2.75 million and will be paid as all cash. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 after Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and local licensing approval.

"Schwazze is excited to add to our retail footprint in the greater Denver area, providing two additional retail locations to our existing 23 throughout Colorado. We look forward to extending our exceptional customer service and wide product selection to both new and existing customers in these new locations," said Collin Lodge, Division President of Colorado. 

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired or announced the planned acquisition of 35 cannabis dispensaries as well as seven cultivation facilities and two manufacturing assets in Colorado and New Mexico. In May 2021, Schwazze announced its BioSciences division and in August 2021 it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

About Schwazze
Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ  NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high- performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and outside the state, (vii) our ability to consummate the acquisition described in this press release or to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including the acquisition described in this press release, and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, * the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, and (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schwazze-signs-definitive-documents-to-acquire-certain-assets-of-lightshade-labs-llc-301624797.html

SOURCE Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to Worl

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Through Any Market Crash

    Here are some reliable stocks that can keep making gains even if a recession pressures the overall market.

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Bausch Health Company (NYSE: BHC) were jumping 4.4% at 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rising as much as 11.8% earlier in the day. Bausch Health announced on Aug. 30 that it planned to conduct these exchange offers. On Sept. 8, Bausch released a clarification about some of the provisions pertaining to its exchange offers.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.