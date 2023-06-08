Schweiter Technologies AG's (VTX:SWTQ) market cap touched CHF992m last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 44% as well as institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Schweiter Technologies indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

37% of Schweiter Technologies is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors gained the most after market cap touched CHF992m last week, while institutions who own 37% also benefitted.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Schweiter Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schweiter Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Schweiter Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Schweiter Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Schweiter Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Corisol Holding AG, with ownership of 13%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 10% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Schweiter Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Schweiter Technologies AG. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around CHF59m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 44% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Schweiter Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 13%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Schweiter Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Schweiter Technologies (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

