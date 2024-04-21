Is Schweiter Technologies AG's (VTX:SWTQ) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

With its stock down 12% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Schweiter Technologies (VTX:SWTQ). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Specifically, we decided to study Schweiter Technologies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schweiter Technologies is:

3.9% = CHF28m ÷ CHF706m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Schweiter Technologies' Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Schweiter Technologies' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 17%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 14% seen by Schweiter Technologies over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Schweiter Technologies' performance with the industry and found thatSchweiter Technologies' performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.4% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SWTQ? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Schweiter Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 78% (implying that 22% of the profits are retained), most of Schweiter Technologies' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

In addition, Schweiter Technologies has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 70%. However, Schweiter Technologies' ROE is predicted to rise to 8.2% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Schweiter Technologies. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

