U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.50
    -14.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,811.00
    -160.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,473.25
    -19.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.90
    -15.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.22
    +1.95 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    -0.18 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8960
    +0.0690 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +3.42 (+15.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3517
    -0.0085 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2850
    +0.3240 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,447.21
    +830.64 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.45
    +21.40 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.59
    -7.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCIA

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQB:SCIA), today reported financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. SCI is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions.

Jeremy Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "We achieved record revenue and earnings per share in 2021, ended the year with record cash, and also strengthened our balance sheet. Plans are being implemented to build upon these successes, which include increasing SCI's presence in dynamic industry niches, adding new customers and developing innovative, market-driven applications. These initiatives enable us to leverage our manufacturing, bonding, and custom powder solutions capabilities."

Mr. Young added, "The Company and its customers continue to be impacted by COVID variants, global supply chain issues and semiconductor chip shortages, which are currently expected to continue well into 2022. SCI has achieved record annual results during the past two years despite these factors contributing to uneven quarterly performance. We are encouraged by the volume of orders received during the first month of this year, which have accelerated since year-end as our customers continue to manage their businesses and adapt to changing market conditions. As this year progresses, SCI's performance will be driven by well-defined and flexible growth plans as we continue to benefit from our improved financial and market positions."

Total Revenue

Total revenue increased 23% to a record $13,448,021 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the prior year. This was attributable to increased volume and higher raw material pricing, particularly during the second half of 2021. For the 2021 fourth quarter, total revenue was $3,242,493 versus $3,356,639 a year ago as customers adapted their order patterns to market uncertainties including COVID related variants.

Order backlog was $3.3 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $2.6 million on the same date a year ago.

ERC and ARP Tax Credits

The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) was enacted in March 2020 by the CARES Act and extended under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Relief Act enacted in December 2020. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 permitted eligible employers with fewer than 500 employees an additional tax credit related to COVID-19 vaccinations. For the first three quarters of 2021 the Company recorded ERC and ARC tax credits of $571,962. Of that amount, $328,356 was recognized in gross profit and $243,606 was recognized in operating expenses. Those tax credits were no longer available to the Company after September 30, 2021, pursuant to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in November 2021.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased 61% to $3,529,255 for the 2021 full year from $2,198,290 for 2020, benefiting from the solid increase in total revenue, product mix, improved manufacturing efficiency, plus the tax credits noted above. Excluding those tax credits, gross profit increased approximately 46%.

The Company's 2021 fourth quarter gross profit increased 9% to $861,297 from $792,029 for the same period a year ago principally due to product mix and higher raw material pricing.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative, research and development (R&D), and marketing and sales) increased 4% for the 2021 full year compared to the prior year. General and administrative expense increased 11% due to higher compensation and professional fees which were partially offset by the ERC and ARP tax credits. The year-over-year decline in R&D expense for 2021 was due to the ERC and ARP tax credits. Marketing and sales expense increased 20% for the 2021 full year due to additional staff, outside consulting expense and resumption of travel involving in-person meetings and two industry tradeshows. Excluding the ERC tax credits recorded during the first nine months of 2021, operating expenses for the 2021 full year were $1,994,955 versus $1,681,943 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Operating expenses were $563,996 for the 2021 fourth quarter compared to $458,484 a year ago. This increase was due to higher wages and incentive compensation, increased sales and marketing activities, and one-time expenditures related to the Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B redemption.

EBITDA*

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 161% to $2,536,686 for the full-year 2021 from $972,094 a year ago. The increased gross profit of $1.0 million (exclusive of ERC credit) and the impact of the ERC credits of $0.6 million were the two primary factors in the increase in EBITDA of $1.6 million. Higher income tax expense for 2021 was the key factor contributing to the year-over-year increase. EBITDA for the 2021 fourth quarter was $401,677 compared to $450,676 for the same period the prior year.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $392,242 for the 2021 full year compared to a tax benefit of $1,017,503 the prior year due to recognition of a $1,019,317 deferred tax asset the prior year. For the 2021 fourth quarter, income tax expense was $53,960 versus the income tax benefit of $1,019,403 for the same period in 2020.

Income Applicable to Common Stock

Income applicable to common stock increased 12% to a record $1,654,672 ($0.37 per share), for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, from $1,477,611 ($0.33 per share), the prior year. This increase was principally due to record 2021 total revenue, higher gross profit, ERC and ARP tax credits for the first nine months of the year and forgiveness of the Company's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in January 2021. The income tax benefit of $1,017,503 noted above represented a significant portion of income applicable to common stock for 2020.

For the 2021 fourth quarter, income applicable to common stock was $229,971 ($0.05 per share) compared to $1,335,250 ($0.30 per share). Excluding the one-time income tax benefit recognized in the 2020 fourth quarter, income applicable to common stock was $315,933 ($0.07 per share).

Net Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

On December 31, 2021, net cash was $4,140,942 compared to $2,917,551 on December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 42%.

Total debt outstanding was $243,218 on December 31, 2021, compared to $728,934 on the same date a year ago. Key factors contributing to the 67% decrease since 2020 year-end include forgiveness of the Company's $325,300 PPP loan in January 2021 and principal payments of $160,416 related to finance lease obligation payments during 2021.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications who works closely with end user and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sci-engineered-materials.-inc
https://www.facebook.com/sciengineeredmaterials/
https://www.twitter.com/SciMaterials

*A reconciliation of the differences between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA as used in this release with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial schedules that are a part of this release. This non-GAAP financial measure is intended to supplement and should be read together with our financial results. It should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on this non-GAAP financial measure.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Those statements include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, customer guidance, forecasts, plans of the Company and its management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and could in the future affect, the Company's projections. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Due to the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other persons, that the objectives and plans of the company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact information:
Robert Lentz
(614) 439-6006

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Current Assets

Cash

$

4,140,942

$

2,917,551

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts

531,577

459,471

Inventories

1,073,218

1,180,359

Prepaid expenses

678,357

131,333

Total current assets

6,424,094

4,688,714


Property and Equipment, at cost

8,966,488

9,009,779

Less accumulated depreciation

(6,809,850

)

(7,121,647

)

2,156,638

1,888,132

Right of use asset, net

274,298

357,396

Deferred tax asset

663,820

1,019,317

Other assets

89,552

96,623

Other Assets

1,027,670

1,473,336

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,608,402

$

8,050,182

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Finance lease obligations

$

96,702

$

160,416

Notes payable obligations

-

252,577

Operating lease obligations

97,292

86,844

Accounts payable

250,383

147,284

Customer deposits

1,724,556

1,010,236

Accrued expenses

348,026

220,728

Total current liabilities

2,516,959

1,878,085

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

146,516

243,218

Notes payable, net of current portion

-

72,723

Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

205,623

304,989

Total liabilities

2,869,098

2,499,015

Total Shareholders' Equity

6,739,304

5,551,167

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

9,608,402

$

8,050,182

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020


THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31,

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

3,242,493

$

3,356,639

$

13,448,021

$

10,896,099

Cost of revenue

2,381,196

2,564,610

9,918,766

8,697,809

Gross profit

861,297

792,029

3,529,255

2,198,290

General and administrative

401,993

329,790

1,280,579

1,148,615

Research and development

86,471

77,222

235,679

337,823

Marketing and sales

75,532

51,472

235,091

195,505

Income from operations

297,301

333,545

1,777,906

516,347

Gain on extinguishment of debt

-

-

325,300

-

Interest expense

7,332

11,660

32,140

32,087

Income before provision for income taxes

289,969

321,885

2,071,066

484,260

Income tax expense (benefit)

53,960

(1,019,403

)

392,242

(1,017,503

)

Net income

236,009

1,341,288

1,678,824

1,501,763

Dividends on preferred stock

6,038

6,038

24,152

24,152

INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHARES

$

229,971

$

1,335,250

$

1,654,672

$

1,477,611

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

Income per common share

Basic

$

0.05

$

0.30

$

0.37

$

0.33

Diluted

$

0.05

$

0.30

$

0.37

$

0.33

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

4,504,407

4,458,077

4,495,678

4,423,125

Diluted

4,535,704

4,475,828

4,523,690

4,434,000

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

2021

2020

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN):

Operating activities

$

2,610,548

$

991,032

Investing activities

(688,151

)

(75,852

)

Financing activities

(699,006

)

173,974

NET INCREASE IN CASH

1,223,391

1,089,154

CASH - Beginning of period

2,917,551

1,828,397

CASH - End of period

$

4,140,942

$

2,917,551

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Three months ended Dec. 31,

Twelve months ended Dec. 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

236,009

$

1,341,288

$

1,678,824

$

1,501,763

Interest expense

7,332

11,660

32,140

32,087

Income tax expense (benefit)

53,960

(1,019,403

)

392,242

(1,017,503

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

104,376

117,131

433,480

455,747

EBITDA

401,677

450,676

2,536,686

972,094

Stock based compensation

8,670

31,176

47,903

124,720

Adjusted EBITDA

$

410,347

$

481,852

$

2,584,589

$

1,096,814

SOURCE: SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687000/SCI-Engineered-Materials-Inc-Reports-2021-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • A Meta-morphosis of sentiment that may turn again: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 4, 2022.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower Friday and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock was at $18.72 in premarket trading Friday, down 5.9%.

  • Clorox Stock Falls Sharply as Rising Costs Hit Margins

    Clorox's fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings miss analysts' expectations and the company says margins will take a steep hit from continued cost pressures.

  • Regeneron shares up premarket after Q4 revenue doubles and blows past estimates

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares rose 1.8% in premarket trade Friday, after the company doubled its fourth-quarter revenue as sales of its COVID-19 antibody treatment came to $2.3 billion. The company posted net income of $2.229 billion, or $19.69 a share, for the quarter, up 94% from $1.149 billion, or $10.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $23.72, well ahead of the $20.40 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.952 billion from $2.423 billion, also a

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • Snap beats Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap Inc.'s fourth quarter earnings.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • Bristol Myers posts slightly better-than-expected 4th-qtr results

    Sales of the company's top-selling cancer drug Revlimid rose 1% to $3.33 billion in the quarter. Bristol Myers still expects earnings and sales growth this year. The company forecast 2022 earnings per share of $7.65 to $7.95 a share.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Royal Caribbean stock falls after wider-than-expected loss, another revenue miss

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and revenue that missed expectations again, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 led to cruise cancellations and service disruptions. The net loss narrowed to $1.36 billion, or $5.33 a share, from $1.37 billion, or $6.09 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted loss per share narrowed to $4

  • Peloton Q2 Earnings Preview: What Is the Right Size?

    After a great 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has had a rough year as a company and as a stock. Analysts and investors will be paying close attention to the company's fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings report on Feb. 8 to get some clues. In 2020, Peloton thrived at the pandemic onset when folks were stuck at home and had limited exercise options.

  • Why Xylem Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) had slumped by around 10% midday on Thursday. Unfortunately, Xylem is one of them. It was so bad that Xylem missed the 2021 guidance that management set on its investor day presentation at the end of September.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.