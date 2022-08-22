Sciatica Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.52 billion, Rising Awareness about Sciatica to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sciatica Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the sciatica treatment market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.52 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Latest market research report titled Sciatica Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The rising awareness about sciatica is driving the growth of the sciatica treatment market. Awareness about the condition is increasing owing to efforts by government and non-governmental organizations. For instance, HCA Healthcare UK educates people about symptoms, screening and diagnosis, and potential treatment options for sciatica in the UK. Similarly, myDr.com.au, an Australian healthcare website, provides relevant information about various health-related problems. In addition, OrthoInfo, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) patient education site, raises awareness about sciatica, via articles, videos, and animations, in the US.





Market Challenge: The lack of approved treatments will challenge the sciatica treatment market during the forecast period. Patients with sciatica experience pain along the path of the sciatic nerve. However, there is no approved treatment for sciatica. Drugs such as NSAIDs and analgesics can treat only the symptoms of the condition. In addition, epidural injections of corticosteroids, physiotherapy, and bracing are also considered for treating symptoms. Surgery is considered only when non-surgical treatment fails. Therefore, the lack of approved treatments for sciatica is expected to impede the growth of the global sciatica treatment market.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the sciatica treatment market.

Market Segmentation

By type, the non-surgical impact segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Non-surgical treatments for sciatica include epidural non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroid injections, narcotics, muscle relaxants, tricyclic antidepressants, anti-seizure medications, and physical therapies. The availability of off-label epidural corticosteroid injections is driving the growth of this segment. Corticosteroids are the primary option for inflammation caused by sciatica.

Story continues

North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the sciatica treatment market in the region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rising awareness about the condition and strategic alliances among vendors. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.



Sciatica Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Nidd Valley Medical, Novartis AG, Omega Laser Systems Ltd., Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

