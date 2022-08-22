Sciatica Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.52 billion, Rising Awareness about Sciatica to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sciatica Treatment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the sciatica treatment market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.52 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The rising awareness about sciatica is driving the growth of the sciatica treatment market. Awareness about the condition is increasing owing to efforts by government and non-governmental organizations. For instance, HCA Healthcare UK educates people about symptoms, screening and diagnosis, and potential treatment options for sciatica in the UK. Similarly, myDr.com.au, an Australian healthcare website, provides relevant information about various health-related problems. In addition, OrthoInfo, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) patient education site, raises awareness about sciatica, via articles, videos, and animations, in the US.
Market Challenge: The lack of approved treatments will challenge the sciatica treatment market during the forecast period. Patients with sciatica experience pain along the path of the sciatic nerve. However, there is no approved treatment for sciatica. Drugs such as NSAIDs and analgesics can treat only the symptoms of the condition. In addition, epidural injections of corticosteroids, physiotherapy, and bracing are also considered for treating symptoms. Surgery is considered only when non-surgical treatment fails. Therefore, the lack of approved treatments for sciatica is expected to impede the growth of the global sciatica treatment market.
Market Segmentation
By type, the non-surgical impact segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Non-surgical treatments for sciatica include epidural non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroid injections, narcotics, muscle relaxants, tricyclic antidepressants, anti-seizure medications, and physical therapies. The availability of off-label epidural corticosteroid injections is driving the growth of this segment. Corticosteroids are the primary option for inflammation caused by sciatica.
North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the sciatica treatment market in the region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rising awareness about the condition and strategic alliances among vendors. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Some Companies Mentioned
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Apotex Inc.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Bayer AG
Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
Johnson and Johnson
Lupin Ltd.
Nidd Valley Medical
Novartis AG
Omega Laser Systems Ltd.
Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Viatris Inc.
Sciatica Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.69
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Australia, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Nidd Valley Medical, Novartis AG, Omega Laser Systems Ltd., Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Non-surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Surgical treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Apotex Inc.
10.4 Bayer AG
10.5 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
10.6 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
10.8 Johnson and Johnson
10.9 Novartis AG
10.10 Pfizer Inc.
10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
10.12 Viatris Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
