Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 on the 28th of December. The dividend yield will be 7.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Scicom (MSC) Berhad's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 74% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to grow by 22.9% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 77% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.025 total annually to MYR0.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Scicom (MSC) Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has only grown its earnings per share at 3.2% per annum over the past five years. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Scicom (MSC) Berhad has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Scicom (MSC) Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is Scicom (MSC) Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

