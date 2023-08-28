Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 22nd of September. This makes the dividend yield 7.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Scicom (MSC) Berhad was paying out 88% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 34.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 67%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.025, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Scicom (MSC) Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. Scicom (MSC) Berhad's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Scicom (MSC) Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Scicom (MSC) Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

