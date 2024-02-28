Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 on the 25th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.0% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 75% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0333 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.2% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.8% per year. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 97% of its profit. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Scicom (MSC) Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Scicom (MSC) Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

