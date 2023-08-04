Are Scicom (MSC) Berhad's (KLSE:SCICOM) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Scicom (MSC) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scicom (MSC) Berhad is:

29% = RM34m ÷ RM116m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.29 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Scicom (MSC) Berhad's meagre five year net income growth average of 4.1%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Scicom (MSC) Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Scicom (MSC) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Scicom (MSC) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 80% (or a retention ratio of 20%), most of Scicom (MSC) Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 74%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Scicom (MSC) Berhad's future ROE will be 31% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Scicom (MSC) Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

