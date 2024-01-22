Scicom (MSC) Berhad's (KLSE:SCICOM) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's (KLSE:SCICOM) stock is up by 5.8% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Scicom (MSC) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scicom (MSC) Berhad is:

26% = RM31m ÷ RM117m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.26.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.1% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 10.0% net income growth seen by Scicom (MSC) Berhad over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Scicom (MSC) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

KLSE:SCICOM Past Earnings Growth January 22nd 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Scicom (MSC) Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Scicom (MSC) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 81% (or a retention ratio of 19%) for Scicom (MSC) Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Scicom (MSC) Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 80%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Scicom (MSC) Berhad's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

